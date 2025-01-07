Voctave Make San Francisco Debut This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Social media singing darlings Voctave will make their San Francisco debut with two pitch-perfect performances January 21 and 22 at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), inside its largest concert venue, the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall.

With over 160 million social media views of their videos, the group’s albums frequently debut in the top 10 on the Billboard and iTunes charts. In 2024, they released the third volume in their popular The Corner of Broadway & Main Street series; the group’s timely cover of “One Short Day” from Wicked has pulled in nearly 50,000 views on YouTube in under a month.

Known for their harmonies and stylistic versatility, Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group from the Central Florida area. Formed in the winter of 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the group’s polished ensemble sound belies a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences: Voctave members have roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian music, barbershop, pop, Disney hits, and choral music. Members of Voctave have performed all over the world and can be heard on countless recordings and as a group have shared the stage with GRAMMY, Dove, and American Music Award winners. With multiple #1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify, Voctave has also ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine’s charts.

The powerful voices making up Voctave include Ray, along with E.J. Cardona, Tiffany Coburn, Ashley Espinoza, Karl Hudson, Chrystal Johnson, Kate Lott, Drew Ochoa, Aaron Stratton, Kurt von Schmittou and Sarah Whittemore.

Voctave is on the roster of Opus 3 Artists, the leading management company acquired by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music in 2020. This growing alliance includes Askonas Holt and Pentatone records. Together, their work creates opportunities for students, artists, presenters, and audiences to develop and experience new ideas, expand the recording and distribution of important works, and shape pathways to a sustainable future for the industry and the world.

Comments