VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack

In a moving journey of discovery, re-connection, and riveting music, this new episode of In Song unfolds on the streets of Buenos Aires, as mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack returns to the homeland she left at age 6.
Mack traces her roots, shares memories of her childhood, and reunites with her family, then delivers no holds-barred renditions of Piazzolla’s "María de Buenos Aires" and "Los Pájaros Perdidos,” as well as Pauline Viardot's "Havanaise.”
Husband/tenor Alek Shrader and their two children join her for this homecoming, just prior to rehearsals for her starring role of Frida in Gabriela Lena Frank’s El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego.
Mack will appear this season in SFO's Partenope. She’s the most eligible bachelorette in 1920s Paris. And she’s besieged by suitors.
Love is a battlefield in Christopher Alden’s Olivier award-winning production of Partenope, a laugh-out-loud comedy of romance and rejection, set to some of George Frideric Handel’s most masterful music.
A master of the Baroque repertoire, Christopher Moulds returns to the podium to lead Handel’s virtuosic score, a brisk confection full of high-flying virtuosity and emotionally stirring arias.
