Photos: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Holds Annual Spring Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, best known for its annual Free Shakespeare in the Park production and its rich array of arts education programs, raised over $90,000 at their ‘2024 All the World’s a Stage Gala’ held on Saturday, April 20 at the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club on Washington Square in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco.

Guests were treated to an array of Italian delicacies, and table hosts were provided exclusive wines by the pioneering Napa winery, Freemark Abbey. Guests also enjoyed Arden Ambrosia and Forest Fizz signature cocktails, emphasizing the theme of “All the World’s a Stage”, a famous quote from Shakespeare’s play As You Like It, which was performed that night. A silent auction featured an array of travel options, theater tickets, and Shakespeare-related items.

At the conclusion of the performance of As You Like It, actor Bianca Chesnut described first-hand interactions with students who were excited and engaged by the performance, and teachers who commented on the enthusiasm students have for the shows, particularly those in areas that have limited access to live theater. SF Shakes’ Shakespeare on Tour program brings a Shakespeare play each year to over 75 schools, libraries and senior centers statewide.

Artist Maryssa Wanlass shared the impact that the Shakespeare for All Neighbors program has on unhoused members of the community by encouraging individual creativity and offering a new sense of self and creativity. Artist Evan Held gave participatory examples of exercises from the Shakespeare’s Heartbeat program that engages with students on the autism spectrum.

Artistic Director Carla Pantoja addressed the financial challenges that many theater companies currently face and extolled those assembled to help meet the challenge. This was underscored by Board Chair Cynthia Francis, who noted that theater “creates opportunities to cultivate empathy. It breaks down barriers and creates alliances and connections and at San Francisco Shakespeare Festival we see the value this brings to the community.”

The Festival thanks our supporters who contributed to the success of the Gala. Special thanks to the Gala committee chair, Lex Hamilton, and her committee members Lee Bonds, Meghan Freebeck, Ray Buddie, Ray Kutz, and Jesse Dim.



Stephen Hamilton and Lex Hamilton

Jesse Dim and Meghan Freebeck

Shakespeare on Tour's As You Like It

Carla Pantoja and Jesse Dim

Jennifer Heggie, Raymond Kutz and Raymond Buddie, Lex Hamilton, Fiona Hamilton, and Stephen Hamilton

Play Broadway Games