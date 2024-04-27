A RETROSPECTION, A Solo Clown Play, to Run at Church of Clown in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Claire Woolner blows hard on the brutalist edges of performance art and swims into surrealist clown in this intimate evening of clown confessional. Absurdist comedic bits, playful performance pieces and authentic breakdowns, make this a work of tragicomedy at its finest. Teetering between what is intended and what is improvised, A Retrospection brings the audience on an exciting (and at times nerve wracking) ride of ego battle, failure and creativity and how to survive, discover and connect amidst them all.

Performances run Friday May 24 at 8PM and Saturday May 25 at 9:30PM at Church of Clown 2400 Bayshore Blvd in San Francisco

Claire Woolner is an award-winning absurdist comedian and clown who trained and performed with Cirque du Soleil's John Gilkey, was a member of The Idiot Workshop's Flagship clown ensemble The Murge (directed by Gilkey), and runs the clown incubation theater PDA. She has taught clowns across the country and helped usher many a clown show into the ether. Her newest solo clown show ‘A Retrospection' was awarded Top of the Fringe (HFF ‘23), Platinum Medal (HFF ‘23), Encore Producer's Award (HFF ‘23), enjoyed a soldout run at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 with four and five star reviews, and was The New York Times' comedy pick for “What to do in New York”.

About Church of Clown:

Church of Clown is a community supported public organization whose purpose is to embolden humanity through community, teach resiliency through humor, find humility through service and nurture inspiration through joy.

