TheatreWorks Hosts Dionysian Soiree BLUE SKY BACCHANALIA Next Month

In less than two weeks, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will host its spring fundraiser Blue Sky Bacchanalia. Invited to don blue, white, or gold attire, (or even togas if they feel so inspired!), TheatreWorks supporters will flock to Hiller Aviation Museum Sunday, May 5 for an unforgettable evening of merriment and revelry. Sumptuous wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines will flow freely in this evening of Dionysian delights as TheatreWorks honors its longtime partner, The Lohr Family. The event will also celebrate Obie Award-winning actor Francis Jue (Soft Power, M. Butterfly, TV's Madam Secretary), who has performed regularly on TheatreWorks stages for decades, including in the currently running claws-out comedy Tiger Style! This Greco-Roman-influenced gathering will be full of fanciful feasting, lively libations, sweet delights, and exclusive treasures. Proceeds from Blue Sky Bacchanalia will benefit TheatreWorks' continued mission to bring the arts to Bay Area audiences. For tickets ($500), tables ($5,000-$10,000), sponsorships ($5,000-$25,000), and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org/gala or contact the TheatreWorks Special Events Department at events@theatreworks.org.

TheatreWorks has unveiled some of the unforgettable trips and experiences that will be available during this enthralling evening. The live auction will feature a lavish seven-night stay in an ocean-view penthouse apartment in Mexico, a Paso Robles wine country getaway featuring a peek into production at J. Lohr Paso Robles Wine Center, dinner with Francis Jue and tickets to see him in a play on Broadway, a New York trip with industry passes to National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 2024 Festival of New Musicals, a luxurious golfing experience at prestigious courses in Palo Alto and Pebble Beach, a dinner and private concert with Bay Area theatre veteran Molly Bell (recently seen in TheatreWorks' The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) accompanied by TheatreWorks Resident Music Director William Liberatore, and premium tickets to a San Francisco Giants game.

Blue Sky Bacchanalia will also feature exquisite entertainment by Bay Area talent. Nick Nakashima, Melissa WolfKlain, and Solona Husband will perform, offering an advance look at their upcoming appearances in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's World Premiere Musical Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration, performing June 5-30, 2024. Nakashima, WolfKlain, and Husband will be joined by theatre veteran Phil Wong (Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors) for a rousing performance.

Sponsors of Blue Sky Bacchanalia include partner sponsor Edward Jones; art sponsors J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Harrell Design + Build, and Galileo Planning Group; vodka sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka; gold sponsors Anne & Larry Hambly, Lynn Szekely, and Renee & Mark Greenstein; and silver sponsors Sarah Donaldson, Wynne Segal Dubovoy, Julie Kaufman & Doug Klein, Mark Lewis & Barbara Shapiro, Cindi Sears, Rick Stern & Nancy Ginsburg Stern. Gayla Lorthridge Wood & Walt Wood sponsor J. Lohr Vineyards & Wine and Holly Ward sponsors Francis Jue. Media sponsor for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2023/2024 season is San Francisco Chronicle.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, led by Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals and revitalizes great works of the past. Founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley, TheatreWorks has grown from a truly original Silicon Valley start-up to become one of the nation's leading professional non-profit theatre companies. TheatreWorks was recently honored as the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. TheatreWorks also champions new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop new stories for the American theatre. Offstage, TheatreWorks' arts education programs in local schools and arts engagement programs in Silicon Valley neighborhoods uplift its audiences and strengthen community bonds. Onstage and off, TheatreWorks welcomes the mosaic of people that embody the Bay Area and beyond, celebrating the transformative power of theatre to ignite imagination, inspire conversation, and enliven souls.

