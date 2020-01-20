TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Will Be Hosting Summer Camps

Parents looking for a fun and enriching camp for their artistic offspring can find an outlet on the Peninsula this summer. TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Summer Camps, taught by TheatreWorks Education Teaching Artists, are chock-full of theatre performance and design skill-building activities for K-5 students. TheatreWorks Summer Camps foster and encourage campers' creativity and imagination while teaching basic acting, singing, movement, playwriting and stagecraft skills. Each session culminates in a performance created by the students and shared with friends and family. TheatreWorks Summer Camps run in 2-week sessions from June 8 - July 31, 2020 in Palo Alto's Duveneck Elementary School and Menlo Park's Oak Knoll School. For more information the public may visit theatreworks.org/education or call (650) 463-7146.

Reaching on average 15,000 students each year, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's education programs include in-school classes (for Grades K-5) that apply theatre-based learning with a focus on language arts and science, the Oskar series elementary school touring shows, popular (Grades K-5) summer camps, (Grades 6-12) student generated monologues and plays, student matinees, and the Children's Healing Project, a theatre-based therapeutic arts education program serving hospitalized children and their families with drama workshops and bedside visits at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, El Camino Eating Disorders Unit, and the Ronald McDonald House. TheatreWorks also enjoys a partnership with the Kennedy Center of Washington D.C. that includes the Palo Alto Unified School District and Stanford Live addressing community topics and professional development for teachers.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. With over 100,000 patrons per year, the Palo Alto-based theatre company has captured a national reputation for artistic innovation and integrity, often presenting Bay Area theatregoers with their first look at acclaimed musicals, comedies, and dramas, directed by award-winning local and guest directors, and performed by professional actors cast locally and from across the country.

WHEN/WHERE:

Session A: June 8-19 - Duveneck Elementary, Palo Alto

Session B: June 22 - July 3 - Duveneck Elementary, Palo Alto

Session C: July 6-17 - Duveneck Elementary, Palo Alto

Session D: July 20-31 - Oak Knoll School, Menlo Park

ADDRESS:

Duveneck Elementary School, 705 Alester Ave, Palo Alto

Oak Knoll School, 1895 Oak Knoll Lane, Menlo Park

TUITION:

$700 per child per session; a sibling discount is available as well as extended care, and need-based scholarships. Camp t-shirt is also included.

INFO: For information or to register for the camp, visit theatreworks.org/education or call (650) 463-7146

