TheatreWorks Raises Funds at Colorful Celebration Of Art 'A Muse Ball'

Donned in eclectic and electric attire including effervescent neon, shimmering metallics, and futuristic frocks, some 200 guests gathered to celebrate TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at its spring fundraiser A Muse Ball, an interactive and colorful celebration of art and inspiration. This immersive feast for the imagination, held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City, successfully raised more than $170,000 to toast the exciting future of the Tony Award recipient and benefit its continued mission to bring the arts to Bay Area audiences.

Among the guests at the festivities were Artist/Staff Sponsors Anne and Larry Hambly of Los Altos and Cindi Sears of Portola Valley; Holographic Hosts Dr. Sarah Donaldson of Stanford, Rose Hau and James Heslin of Atherton, and Judy Heyboer and Brian Shally of San Francisco; and Silver Supporters Nancy Ginsburg Stern, Rick Stern, Loren Saxe, Shelley Saxe, Scott Spector, and Holly Ward of Palo Alto, Mark Greenstein, Renee Greenstein, Mark Lewis, Dorothy Saxe, and Barbara Shapiro of Menlo Park, Leigh Johnson and Roy Johnson of Portola Valley, and Julie Kaufman and Doug Klein of Atherton. Also on hand was TheatreWorks Founder Robert Kelley, taking a night off from directing the musical Ragtime, which starts performances at TheatreWorks on June 1.

The event began with guests entering the stunning Fox Theatre, which was transformed into a colorful and immersive wonderland for the event. First on the agenda was a special pre-event Happy Hour for sponsors, hosted by TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond. The night continued with musical selections by DJ Cadillac Margarita (known for his work on KFJC 89.7 FM) and DJ Etch-A-Sketch, who kept up the beat while attendees sampled delectable eats and exquisite wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and watched as live muralist Matthew Yerby created an abstract piece inspired by the sights, sounds, and people at the event.

The event really kicked off when A Muse Ball's guests of honor, TheatreWorks trustee Julie Kaufman of Atherton and TheatreWorks Executive Director Phil Santora of San Francisco made their grand entrance. Selected by TheatreWorks staff and trustees, Kaufman and Santora served as the event's Muses, honored as sources of inspiration for TheatreWorks artists and staff members in their pursuit of creating art. Ushered in by dancers and a smattering of confetti, both luminaries donned golden laurel crowns.

Following the crowning, TheatreWorks opened a vibrant local art market, where happy patrons purchased treasures made by local artisans, benefitting these artists and uplifting creative voices in the community. The wares for sale included prints and other art from Munnis Artwork, jewelry from Revolution Arte, glassware from Arts from Glass, silk and silicone scarves from Beata-te, jewelry from Angel's Handmade Jewelry, and wooden sculptures from Wooden Contraptions.

Live entertainment for the evening included an electrifying performance by LED performers from Firestorm Entertainment, who illuminated the space in a mesmerizing display of light and color, as well as astonishing flex dancing from Joshua "SAGE" and Risa Morales. Attendees were also dazzled by performances by actor/acrobat Tristan Cunningham, and cast members from TheatreWorks' upcoming production of Ragtime, including Broadway's Christine Dwyer (Elphaba in Wicked), Nkrumah Gatling (Hair and Miss Saigon), and Iris Beaumier (The Little Prince).

Throughout the event, guests bid in a virtual auction, competing for rare treasures, unforgettable trips, and behind-the-scenes theatre experiences. The auction featured a six-night stay in a private villa in Cabo for up to eight guests; a tour of Portland, Oregon with TheatreWorks Executive Director Phil Santora; a tour of Las Vegas with TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli; and a beautiful painting created onsite that evening by muralist Matthew Yerby. One lucky guest won an opportunity to attend the 2023 Tony Awards at Radio Music City Hall, complete with dinner and hotel accommodations; another attendee snagged a night at the theatre for 10 people, including dinner, tickets, and a post-show reception for the TheatreWorks Season 52 show of their choice. TheatreWorks also bestowed a future of prosperity to two lucky raffle winners, including a potential good fortune for James Lattin of Menlo Park, who received $120 worth of lottery scratcher tickets, and Mark and Renee Greenstein of Menlo Park, who received 12 wine bottles valued at over $1300.

TheatreWorks Founder Robert Kelley then offered his praise to Artistic Director Tim Bond for his work over the last two years in ushering in TheatreWorks' bright future. Bond spoke about the importance of allowing art to flourish when freedoms are under attack, reflecting upon his emotional experience seeing art banned in Russia, and invited the attendees of the event to come along on a joyful journey in TheatreWorks' next chapter. TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli then took the stage for a rousing round of Raise Your Paddle, raising tens of thousands for the company.

A Muse Ball ended with a rollicking dance party featuring live music. Performing favorites from the 1970s to today, Bay Area-based band The Paybacks, whose eight members include singers and a horn section, got attendees on their feet to dance the night away.



Sponsors of A Muse Ball included wine sponsor J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and Cheat a Little Catering. Media sponsor for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2021/2022 season is San Francisco Chronicle and SFGATE.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley was founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley and has grown from an original Silicon Valley start-up to become one of the region's leading professional nonprofit theatre companies. TheatreWorks was honored as the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the highest honor bestowed on a non-Broadway theatre. Now in its 51st season and led by Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Phil Santora, TheatreWorks presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals, revitalizes great works of the past, and serves more than 100,000 patrons per year. TheatreWorks also champions new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop new stories for the American theatre. Offstage, TheatreWorks' arts education programs in local schools and arts engagement programs in Silicon Valley neighborhoods uplift its audiences and strengthen community bonds. Whether onstage or off, TheatreWorks seeks to celebrate the human spirit and the diversity of the Silicon Valley community.