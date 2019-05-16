The Mountain Play Presents GREASE Starting This Weekend

The Mountain Play, the San Francisco Bay Area's most magical outdoor theater experience is proud to present GREASE for its 106th Season. Directed by Jay Manley, Musical Direction by Mark Dietrich, and Choreography by Nicole Helfer. www.mountainplay.org

This 1972 Broadway smash hit is infused with the musical sounds of the 50s that changed the world. GREASE tells a story of teenage love, the shifting roles of women, and the rock and roll revolution. Set in a typical post-World War II 1959 high school,GREASE tells the tale of Danny, leader of the "greaser" pack, and Sandy, stereotypical good girl, who reconnect after a summer romance. Surrounded by Rydell High's Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies, we witness Danny and Sandy attempt to rekindle their romance despite the challenges of 1950s social expectations and peer pressure.

On Saturday, June 8, Mountain Play hosts its second annual sing-along encouraging the audience to join in on such rockin' tunes as: "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," "Hand Jive," "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee," and the rollicking "We Go Together." This one-of a kind mountaintop event takes Bay Area theatre-goers to the pinnacle of musical experience.

With a cast of 32, the production stars Chelsea Holifield (Sandy), David Crane (Danny), Anya Absten (Rizzo), Andre Amarotico (Kenickie), Julia Ludwig (Marty), Danya El-Kurd (Jan), Gillian Eichenberger (Frenchy), Scott Scholes (Doody), Lorenzo Alviso (Roger), Jesse Lumb (Sonny), Zachary Isen (Eugene), Melody Payne (Patty), Zoë Swenson-Graham (Cha-Cha), Jennifer Reimer (Miss Lynch), Nelson Brown (Vince Fontaine), Phillip Percy Williams (Teen Angel), and Fernando Siu (Johnny Casino). The ensemble includes Adrian Causor, Alex Chan, Tyler Gable, Lauren Hartley, Lily Jackson, Isabella Kaplan, Michael Kessell, Zach Lee, Makena Mitchell, Sophie de Morelos, Alex Munoz, Daniela Myers, Carl Robinett, Anna Vorperian, and Katie Wickes.

General Seating tickets range from $20-$45 Group discounts are available online for 10-24 people, call 415-383-1100 for 25 or above.

Reserved Seating provides four levels of special packages including premium cushioned seating in both the shade and the sun. Reserved levels are: Club Circle (sun) $60; James Dunn Sun Circle $65; Director Circle (shade) $100; and Patron Circle (shade) with Dining in the Woods - a gourmet lunch served with fine wines seated in a peaceful madrone grove, and a VIP parking pass for every four tickets sold $175. Visit https://www.mountainplay.org/2019-season/ticket-information/ for more info on tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You