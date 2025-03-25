The Lark Theater to Present THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER & EBB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a successful run of Side by Side by Sondheim, the Lark Theater is mounting another great Broadway revue, Kander & Ebb's The World Goes 'Round. This lively, fast-paced song and dance revue had a successful run on Broadway and this production features a cast from last year's Side by Side hit musical.

The World Goes 'Round features some of Kander & Ebb's greatest hits including songs from Cabaret, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman and much more! Some of the more familiar songs were made famous by Liza Minnelli and Barbra Streisand.

SHOW DATES:

Saturday March 29 - 7 pm

Sunday March 30 - 2 pm

Saturday April 5 - 7 pm

Sunday April 6 - 2 pm

Thursday April 10 - 7 pm

Sunday, April 13 - 2 pm

Saturday, April 19 - 7 pm

Sunday, April 20 - 2 pm

Kander and Ebb were a highly successful American songwriting team known primarily for their stage musicals, Cabaret and Chicago. They also scored several movies, including Martin Scorsese's New York, New York. Their most famous song is the theme song of that movie.

Noel Anthony - is a veteran of over 80 full productions in a span of 28 years. Some select credits include Valjean in Les Miserable, Burrs in Wild Party, Emilio in On Your Feet, Kevin in In the Heights, Jerry in The Full Monty, and Barry Mann in Beautiful. His last appearance at the Lark was for the Bernstein 100th celebration. Noelanthonyescobar.com

Dyan McBride makes her living in showbiz as an actor, director, teacher and singer. As a performer or director, Dyan has worked with notable theatre companies in the Bay Area, California and nationally. Multimedia work includes film, tv, voice-over, print, writing and web.

Maureen McVerry has been a performer in the Bay Area for the last several decades. She has been nominated and received several TCCBA awards, has acted in eleven feature films, several TV movies of the week, commercials, industrial films, just about everything but her passion is Theatre.

Ken Brill appeared onstage in last year's production of Side By Side By Sondheim. Ken also performs as a keyboard player and pianist, including for the SFPH recent productions of Evita and Waitress, in addition to synth programming and playing in the Mistletoe Mafia for the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Holiday Spectacular for the past two years.

Emma Roos appeared in last spring's production of Side by Side by Sondheim. Most recently, Emma was seen in Waitress (SF Playhouse), The Wolves (Marin Theatre Company), A Night With Stephen Schwartz, Sweeney Todd, and Oklahoma! (The Glimmerglass Opera Festival) and in Dickinson on Apple TV.

Comments