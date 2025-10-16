Terry Baum’s LESBO SOLO: MY TRUE-LIFE ADVENTURES THRU 50 YEARS OF GAY LIBERATION Extended at The Marsh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marsh Berkeley will extend the run of Lesbo Solo: My True-Life Adventures Thru 50 Years of Gay Liberation, the latest solo work from pioneering lesbian playwright Terry Baum, through November 30, 2025, following popular demand.

Directed by Sarah Albertson and Bill Peters, with J.J. Van Name as assistant director, the production won Best of Fringe at the 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival and has since been featured at World Pride 2025 in Washington, D.C. and the Zero to Fierce Festival in Arcata, California.

Beginning in 1963, when Baum’s beloved high school teacher faces dismissal over rumors of her sexuality, Lesbo Solo spans five decades of personal and political awakening. Part coming-out narrative, part living history, the piece follows Baum’s transformation from a confused teenager into a fierce voice for lesbian identity and equality.

“Lesbo Solo is both deeply personal and historically resonant — a reminder that queer history isn’t just written, it’s lived,” said The Marsh Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman.

Performances of Lesbo Solo will take place Sundays at 2:00 p.m. from October 26 – November 30, 2025 (no show November 16) at The Marsh Berkeley Cabaret (2120 Allston Way, Berkeley). Tickets are $20–$35 (general admission) and $50–$100 (reserved), with a $3 convenience fee per ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit themarsh.org.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Terry Baum is an internationally produced playwright, performer, and activist whose work has been translated into five languages. A founder of the Bay Area’s Lilith Women’s Theatre, Baum has toured globally and earned multiple Best of Fringe honors at the San Francisco Fringe Festival. Her acclaimed solo play HICK: A Love Story—about First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s lesbian love affair—was named a “Fringe Fave” at the New York International Fringe.

ABOUT THE MARSH

Founded in 1989, The Marsh is recognized as “a breeding ground for new performance,” presenting more than 500 performances annually across its San Francisco and Berkeley venues. A leading home for solo performance, The Marsh champions the power of storytelling to foster connection and creativity, with year-round programming that includes performance series such as Monday Night Marsh, Tell It on Tuesday, and Marsh Rising, as well as extensive youth education programs in partnership with Bay Area schools.