THE PROM to be Presented at Pacifica Spindrift Players in February

THE PROM will be presented at Pacifica Spindrift Players in February. The Prom is a joyful, high-energy musical about a group of Broadway has-beens who are on a mission to help a small-town teen bring her girlfriend to prom. What begins as a publicity stunt turns into a genuine fight for love and acceptance, filled with big laughs, big dance numbers, and a lot of heart.

Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM is written by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin with Music by Matthew Sklar.

Creative Team: Directed by Doug Greer, Choreography by Christine Baker, and Music Direction by JESSE CORTEZ

Starring: Lee Ann Payne, Steven Ennis, Paige Collazo, Sage Alberto, Jack Brudos, Cat Imperato, Adam Green, Kim Seipel, Jon Gary Harris, Sam Ayoob, Maggie Grogan, Joshua Pacis, Josh Farris, Kathryn Class, Karen Altoff, Ellison Smerdon, Kristen Pearson, Will Smyack, Audrey Degon, and Megan Columbus

Show Dates and Time: February 7 - 23, 2025

Fridays - Feb 7, 14, and 21 at 8 pm

Saturdays - Feb 8 at 8 pm, Feb 15 & 22 at 2 pm and 8 pm

Sundays - Feb 16 and 23 at 2 pm

Venue: Pacifica Spindrift Players, 1050 Crespi Drive, Pacifica, California 94044

