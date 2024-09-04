THE MONSTER SHOW Celebrates 21st Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The legendary Monster Show, famously known as "San Francisco's most ridiculous drag show," will celebrate its 21st birthday this September. As the longest-running weekly drag show in the Castro, the Monster Show is renowned for welcoming wildly creative styles and expressions of drag, keeping the art form weird in an era of increasing commodification and conformity. The Monster Show will host its 21st Anniversary Show on Thursday, September 26, at 10 p.m. at the Edge Bar (4149 18th St, San Francisco). The show will feature a dozen favorite local performers, each doing an "especially Monster Show" number.

Founded by the late legendary drag queen Cookie Dough and her partner DJ MC2, the Monster Show has become a beacon for drag experimentation and inclusivity. New performers join the lineup weekly alongside celebrated local drag legends, with about a dozen performances per show and an audience participation game. Over the years, guests have caught performances by many well-known drag artists, including Bebe Sweetbriar, Sue Casa, Landa Lakes, and Ru Paul's Drag Race alum Rock M. Sakura, who frequently performed at the Monster Show early in her career.

"The Monster Show was the first place I performed as Elsa and has been my 'home show' for many years," says Elsa Touche, beloved San Francisco drag queen and longest-serving current Monster Show host. "I cherish the Monster Show as an inclusive environment for new performers and local stars alike, a place that welcomes experimental drag, emerging performers, and performers across the spectrum of identities and performance styles! In that regard, it's pretty unique!"

The show is currently hosted and co-produced by Elsa Touche, KaiKai Bee Michaels, and Oliver Branch, with co-producer/stage manager Otter and DJ Real Sick Bitch of Melbourne.

"Cookie always kept a sense of fun, camp, and just a pinch of punk rock in the DNA of the Monster Show," says Otter, who's been with the show for many years. "I always felt she wanted to shake up the Castro a little. I think it did then, and I hope it still does now."

The Monster Show offers a fresh and unpredictable experience every week, with its ever-changing themes and diverse lineups ensuring that no two nights are the same. From dedicated nights where all performers do songs from a single performer (such as recent Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga nights) to “versus” nights such as Tinashe vs FKA Twigs and Madonna vs. Doja Cat, to shows dedicated to a particular musical genre (such as Broadway, grunge, or country), the Monster Show continues to push boundaries.

Themes also frequently veer into the delightfully absurd — as with recent themes such as "Food Fight," "Pokemon Night," and "Real Housewives Night." The show also features frequent “takeovers” with guest hosts — for affinity month shows, such as AAPI month; drag king showcases; and more — and frequently incorporates community fundraising into shows (for example, the show's annual “Planned Parenthood” night raises money for that organization).

"It's the only show in the city focused on doing comedy drag on a regular basis, something that I feel is core to San Francisco drag and its history," says Loma Prietta, camp drag performer and frequent Monster show performer.



Celebrated Bay Area drag king VERA! adds, "The Monster Show is a pure delight; I always know my wackiest concepts will be welcomed and encouraged. I deeply appreciate that Monster encourages newer performers and uplifts kings."

The anniversary show on September 26 and upcoming fall performances will celebrate what makes the Monster Show special. The 13th Annual Mx. Monster Pageant on October 3 is a feast of drag uniqueness as some of the Bay Area's best up-and-coming talent compete to be the title holder. To celebrate Halloween, the Monster Show will host three themed shows in October, including "Creepy Camp Night" and "Sci-Fi Night," culminating in an open Halloween theme on Thursday, October 31. The annual Thanksgiving Show, "Muppets and Puppets Night," on Thanksgiving Day is a holiday season classic.

The Monster Show has shown remarkable resilience throughout its history. After starting at Harvey's, it moved through several venues before finding its current home at the Edge. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the show adapted by moving online with video performances on Twitch, then to an outdoor brunch format, and finally back indoors with masked performances as restrictions eased.

"We've fought to keep Cookie's spirit and vibe alive in the Castro," says Elsa Touche. "This has been a labor of love for us, because this show is important to so many people. As we look forward to celebrating 21 years, I think we can all be very proud!"

The Monster Show goes on at 10 p.m. every Thursday night at the Edge in San Francisco. Pre-show drink specials and go-go dancers start at 9 p.m. Admission is $5.

Comments