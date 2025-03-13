THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is Coming to San Francisco Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Playhouse will stage the Olivier Award and Tony Award-winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, written by Simon Stephens based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. With creative storytelling that captivates the senses, this dynamic play follows 15-year-old mathematics genius Christopher, who is autistic.

Upon the discovery of the death of his neighbor’s dog, Christopher launches an investigation, sending him on a thrilling journey that ultimately upturns his world. San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano helms this production with movement direction by Bridgette Loriaux. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will perform May 1 – June 21, 2025.



Premiering at The National Theatre in 2012, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time transferred to the West End, where it won seven Olivier Awards including Best New Play. It later opened on Broadway, winning five Tony Awards including Best Play, six Drama Desk Awards, and five Outer Critics Circle Awards.



Comments