Symphony San Jose Ends Season With ESPAÑA Spanish Tribute In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The season closes with España — a musical trip through Spain led by Spanish conductor Jose Luis Gomez and featuring Gabriela Lena Frank’s Escaramuza, and Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez performed by Spanish guitarist Rafael Aguirre.

It is Rodrigo's best-known work and it has cemented his reputation as one of Spain's most significant composers. We’ll also view the Iberian Peninsula through the lens of two "visiting" composers, Ravel (France) and Rimsky-Korsakov (Russia) and hear how each portrayed Spanish music through their distinct writing styles.

At the pre-concert experience, indulge in delicious Spanish tapas while enjoying a mesmerizing flamenco dance show. Sip on refreshing sangria and immerse yourself in the vibrant and passionate atmosphere of Spain.

THE PROGRAM:

Gabriela Lena Frank: Escaramuza

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie Espagnole

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnole

ARTISTS

Conductor: Jose Luis Gomez

Rafael Aguirre, guitar

Symphony San Jose

Comments

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 15% Vote Now!