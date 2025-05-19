Symphony San Jose Ends Season With ESPAÑA Spanish Tribute In June

At the pre-concert experience, indulge in delicious Spanish tapas while enjoying a mesmerizing flamenco dance show.
The season closes with España — a musical trip through Spain led by Spanish conductor Jose Luis Gomez and featuring Gabriela Lena Frank’s Escaramuza, and Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez performed by Spanish guitarist Rafael Aguirre.
It is Rodrigo's best-known work and it has cemented his reputation as one of Spain's most significant composers. We’ll also view the Iberian Peninsula through the lens of two "visiting" composers, Ravel (France) and Rimsky-Korsakov (Russia) and hear how each portrayed Spanish music through their distinct writing styles.
Gabriela Lena Frank: Escaramuza
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie Espagnole
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnole
Conductor: Jose Luis Gomez
Rafael Aguirre, guitar
Symphony San Jose
