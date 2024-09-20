Smuin Rings In the Holidays With THE CHRISTMAS BALLET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Smuin's joyful holiday tradition returns to spread yuletide cheer with its signature showcase of classical and contemporary dances set to delightfully festive tunes.

Smuin's The Christmas Ballet offers something for everyone: an elegant first act presenting beautiful classical ballet set to beloved carols, followed by the red-hot second act with joyful contemporary numbers set to pop favorites.

With the surprise unwrapping of new treats each year, this celebratory medley incorporates a variety of dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, swing, and more. Smuin's holiday spectacular was declared “sheer joy…the finest toast to the season” by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The LGBTQ+ Night performance of Smuin's irrepressible holiday classic will also return December 20, featuring fun twists and a special guest appearance by Lady Camden (of “RuPaul's Drag Race”), with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local non-profit organizations.

For tickets ($25-$92) or more information, the public may call 415-912-1899 or visit smuinballet.org.

