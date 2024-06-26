Siddhi Creative Presents TWO FOLDS At ODC Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Siddhi Creative, a Bay Area-based organization dedicated to advancing Indian dance through collaboration, innovation, and community building, will present Two Folds - A Siddhi Creative Double Feature, September 20 & 21 at 7 pm and September 22 at 3 pm. All performances at ODC Theater.

Two Folds features the world premiere of The Maze and Finding Joy, choreographed by Siddhi Creative's Artistic Director Surabhi Bharadwaj.

The Maze is a devised work that uses movement, text, poetry, music, theater, and technology to challenge conventional notions of beauty, femininity, motherhood, and womanhood. Drawing inspiration from Ms. Bharadwaj's lived experiences and the stories of women around her who are navigating patriarchal structures, the piece aims to explore the broader societal consequences through the personal.

A work-in-progress showing of The Maze was performed at a Studio 210 Residency Showcase (curated by Deborah Slater Dance Theater) in 2022. The piece was honored by the Isadora Duncan Dance Awards in 2024 for Outstanding Achievement in Music/Sound/Text.

Finding Joy is an ensemble exploration that celebrates the beauty of the ordinary while challenging hierarchical structures in the creative process. Through themes of nostalgia, love, community, and art that bring joy amid constant pressure in a competitive world, performance becomes a mirror through which the audience can see their own lives unfolding. By delving into elements of day-to-day life, the performance aims to create a meaningful connection between the art, artist, and audience, honoring the richness of shared human experiences.

Music collaborators include:

Roopa Mahadevan (Music Director/The Maze), a leading second generation Indian classical and crossover vocalist who was hailed a "stirring voice" by The New York Times.

Maya Rau-Murthy (Music Co-Director/Finding Joy), a Konnakol artist, rapper, Bharatanatyam dancer, mridangist, composer, performer, choreographer, curator based in NY and California.

Vishnu R (Music Co-Director/Finding Joy), award-winning Indian classical and Jazz Fusion performer, composer, and inventor.

For more information and tickets visit https://siddhicreative.org or contact the ODC box office at 415.549.8534 or boxoffice@odc.dance.

About Siddhi Creative & Surabhi Bharadwaj

Siddhi Creative is dedicated to advancing Indian dance through collaboration, innovation, and community building. While preserving the traditional form, Siddhi Creative's mission is to promote its evolution with relevance to current times and propagate this rich art form across frontiers and through generations.

Through interactive festivals, performances, workshops, and discussions, Siddhi Creative aims to bridge the gap between practitioners, students, and enthusiasts, fostering a vibrant and inclusive South Asian community. Its programs are designed to create opportunities for individuals to discover and cultivate their potential in the context of Indian dance, strengthening its community and nurturing future leaders.

Surabhi Bharadwaj, the Artistic Director of Siddhi Creative and Siddhi Dance Academy is a Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer, educator, curator, and lighting designer.

As a performer and educator, Surabhi seeks to make Bharatanatyam more inclusive and works on content that is relevant to contemporary society with a focus on collaboration, responsiveness, justice, and community building. She critically examines the historical context of the dance form, power dynamics, and political implications in her practice. Stories of women inspire her, and she often explores personal experiences and politics around women in her works.

Ms. Bharadwaj is a grant recipient from funders including: The Kenneth Rainin Foundation, Zellerbach Community Arts, Dancers' Group CA$H Grant, and residencies at SafeHouse Arts, Deborah Slater Dance Theater, and Bangalore International Center. Bharadwaj's influence extends worldwide as an Empaneled Artist of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations and a Graded Artist by Indian National Television.

