San Francisco Playhouse Announces August Live Streaming Events
Announcements of additional episodes and programming will be made over the coming weeks.
San Francisco Playhouse announced five new episodes of its live streaming calendar, including three Zoomlet Live Play Readings and two Fireside Chats. The events will be streamed free of charge on the Company's website. Announcements of additional episodes and programming will be made over the coming weeks.San Francisco Playhouse's Zoomlet program, designed to provide audiences with an inside look at how a first rehearsal functions with professional actors and directors, will continue with readings of The Mommy Assumption by Geetha Reddy, The Bacchae by Euripides, and The Logic by Will Arbery. All Zoomlets will be streamed live on Monday evenings at 7:00 P.M and last approximately one hour. The company's Fireside Chats, intimate live conversations with the world's great playwrights, will continue with conversations featuring Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and Betty Shamieh (The Black Eyed). In the Fireside Chats, Artistic Director Bill English talks with playwrights about their inspiration, process for writing, and the future of theatre. All Fireside Chats will be streamed on Thursday evenings at 7:00 P.M. and last approximately 30 minutes.
UPCOMING ZOOMLETS
THE MOMMY ASSUMPTION
By Geetha Reddy
Monday, August 17, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. PDT
Directed by Kimberly Ridgeway
Starring Damion Clark and Cathleen Riddley
The Mommy Assumption is a short experimental play that asks, "How much can we really blame our parents?"
THE BACCHAE
By Euripides
Monday, August 24, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. PDT
Directed by Carey Perloff
Cast to be announced
Dionysus, the god of wine, prophecy, religious ecstasy, and fertility, returns to his birthplace in Thebes in order to clear his mother's name and to punish the insolent city state for refusing to allow people to worship him.
THE LOGIC
By Will Arbery
Monday, August 31, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. PDT
Directed by Michael Torres
Cast to be announced
About the Zoomlets
San Francisco Playhouse's Zoomlets are director-driven readings of short plays featuring professional actors, designed to simulate a "table read" environment. Each Monday at 7:00 PM, online audiences can watch as the director outlines their vision for the play, and actors dig into a script and their characters for the first time. Following a first read-through, the director and actors discuss their artistic choices, give notes, and then re-examine key scenes. Zoomlets run approximately one hour.
UPCOMING FIRESIDE CHATS
A Fireside Chat with Rajiv Joseph
Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 P.M. PDT A Fireside Chat with Betty Shamieh
Thursday, August 27 at 7:00 P.M. PDT About the Fireside Chats
Each week, Artistic Director Bill English conducts a 30-minute interview with one of theatre's acclaimed playwrights. The informal conversations range in topic, from the playwrights' approach to playwriting, to favorite past productions, to the future of theatre in the post-pandemic world.