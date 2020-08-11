San Francisco Playhouse Announces August Live Streaming Events

Announcements of additional episodes and programming will be made over the coming weeks.

San Francisco Playhouse announced five new episodes of its live streaming calendar, including three Zoomlet Live Play Readings and two Fireside Chats. The events will be streamed free of charge on the Company's website. Announcements of additional episodes and programming will be made over the coming weeks.

San Francisco Playhouse's Zoomlet program, designed to provide audiences with an inside look at how a first rehearsal functions with professional actors and directors, will continue with readings of The Mommy Assumption by Geetha Reddy, The Bacchae by Euripides, and The Logic by Will Arbery . All Zoomlets will be streamed live on Monday evenings at 7:00 P.M and last approximately one hour.

The company's Fireside Chats, intimate live conversations with the world's great playwrights, will continue with conversations featuring Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and Betty Shamieh The Black Eyed ). In the Fireside Chats, Artistic Director Bill English talks with playwrights about their inspiration, process for writing, and the future of theatre. All Fireside Chats will be streamed on Thursday evenings at 7:00 P.M. and last approximately 30 minutes.

UPCOMING ZOOMLETS

THE MOMMY ASSUMPTION



By Geetha Reddy

Monday, August 17, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. PDT

Directed by Kimberly Ridgeway

Starring Damion Clark and Cathleen Riddley

The Mommy Assumption is a short experimental play that asks, "How much can we really blame our parents?"

THE BACCHAE

By Euripides

Monday, August 24, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. PDT

Directed by Carey Perloff

Cast to be announced

Dionysus, the god of wine, prophecy, religious ecstasy, and fertility, returns to his birthplace in Thebes in order to clear his mother's name and to punish the insolent city state for refusing to allow people to worship him.

THE LOGIC

By Will Arbery

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. PDT

Directed by Michael Torres

Cast to be announced

Dionysus, the god of wine, prophecy, religious ecstasy, and fertility, returns to his birthplace in Thebes in order to clear his mother's name and to punish the insolent city state for refusing to allow people to worship him. About the Zoomlets

San Francisco Playhouse's Zoomlets are director-driven readings of short plays featuring professional actors, designed to simulate a "table read" environment. Each Monday at 7:00 PM, online audiences can watch as the director outlines their vision for the play, and actors dig into a script and their characters for the first time. Following a first read-through, the director and actors discuss their artistic choices, give notes, and then re-examine key scenes. Zoomlets run approximately one hour.

Past Zoomlets included works by Ruben Grijalva, Patricia Cotter, Jeff Locker , Genevieve Jessee, Theresa Rebeck Dominique Morriseau , and Suzanne Bradbeer. Select previously-broadcast Zoomlets are now available for on-demand streaming on the San Francisco Playhouse website.

UPCOMING FIRESIDE CHATS

A Fireside Chat with Rajiv Joseph

Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 P.M. PDT A Fireside Chat with Betty Shamieh

Thursday, August 27 at 7:00 P.M. PDT About the Fireside Chats

Each week, Artistic Director Bill English conducts a 30-minute interview with one of theatre's acclaimed playwrights. The informal conversations range in topic, from the playwrights' approach to playwriting, to favorite past productions, to the future of theatre in the post-pandemic world.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You