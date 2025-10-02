San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus to Bring HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR to Golden Gate Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus for the Holiday Spectacular, a sparkling celebration that blends beloved holiday classics, bold new works, and fabulously queer twists, performing at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre for three performances only—Friday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 13 at 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 9 at 10 a.m. PT.



From the timeless charm of Irving Berlin and Elton John to the soaring beauty of Eric Whitacre, and from the iconic flair of Cher, Madonna, and Lady Gaga, this concert brings together breathtaking music and dazzling choreography.

With heartwarming moments and glittering joy, this holiday tradition is the perfect way to kick off the season.



SPONSORED BY A.C.T.