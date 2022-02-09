San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus To Present VOICES RISING

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced Voices Rising, a one-night-only event taking place on Sunday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Ave.) Tickets are on-sale now by visiting SFGMC.org or by calling 415-392-4400.



Voices Rising will feature the much-anticipated world premiere song cycle, Songs of the Phoenix. Curated by Tony Award nominated Broadway composer Andrew Lippa and produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Songs of the Phoenix includes 10 songs by 13 composers and lyricists representing an extraordinary diversity of voices. They are (in alphabetical order): Ty Defoe, Alexandra Elle, Siedah Garrett, Joriah Kwamé, Patrick and Daniel Lazour, Andrew Lippa, Melissa Li, Ingrid Michaelson, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim, Diana Syrse, and Kit Yan. SFGMC will welcome special guest performers from San Francisco Bay Area Theater Company. SFBATCO's Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. and Adam Maggio will also pen the narration for the song cycle.



"We have been in the planning and creation stages of a major world premiere since before COVID hit," said Seelig. "The result is Songs of the Phoenix which showcases 13 lyricists and composers who represent an incredible breadth of experience and culture. The music tells the stories of hardship, rebirth, and victory-perfect for our time. In addition, we are excited to share some gems from our past repertoire that are sure to have audiences raising their voices. As we return to Davies Symphony Hall, we sing with the deep knowledge and joy that we have, indeed, survived our 2nd pandemic."



"The phoenix has been emblematic of the spirit and determination of the City of San Francisco for decades," said Verdugo. "So, it is only fitting that SFGMC's triumphant return to Davies Symphony Hall for the first time in over two years will feature the collective rising of over 250 voices and pay tribute to the themes of rebirth in the face of adversity."



Voices Rising will also include highlights from two of SFGMC's most significant commissions including Andrew Lippa's Unbreakable and Julian Hornik's @queerz, which was originally scheduled to have its world premiere with SFGMC in Spring 2020. The program will also feature a 10th anniversary performance of Testimony, written by three-time Academy Award and four-time Grammy Award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Inspired by the "It Gets Better Project," Testimony was commissioned by SFGMC and had its world premiere at Davies Symphony Hall in March 2012. The evening will also pay tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim with a selection of his beloved works.



Songs of the Phoenix is generously underwritten by Steve Gallagher and Chris Thorne, in loving memory of Corianna Seelig-Gustafson, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Joseph Bondi, and Michael Golden and Michael Levy. Voices Rising is sponsored in part by The Terrence D. Chan Foundation.



For more information on SFGMC, visit www.sfgmc.org.