San Francisco Conservatory of Music to Perform THE MUSIC OF LED ZEPPELIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Students from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music will perform Windborne’s The Music of Led Zeppelin. Taking place at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre on Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m., the concert will feature symphonic arrangements of iconic songs from the legendary group. Tickets for the performance are available beginning Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. PT.



Conductor Brent Havens will lead a 27-piece San Francisco Conservatory of Music Orchestra and rock band of musicians from Windborne Music through a two-hour, 18-song setlist of Led Zeppelin’s biggest hits including “Stairway to Heaven,” “Heartbreaker,” “Black Dog,” and “Immigrant Song”. Arranged by Havens to capture the raw power of the original recordings, the program reimagines the pioneering sound of the British rock giants in a style that blends the passion of a hard rock outfit with the forceful backing of a large symphonic orchestra.



“I am thrilled to be working with the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Orchestra for our Music of Led Zeppelin performance at the Curran Theatre,” said Havens, who has collaborated with the Doobie Brothers, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Nashville Symphony, and many others. “Not only did I study at Berklee, a music conservatory, a place that prepared me for decades in music, but two of the three members of my band for this performance are also Berklee graduates. To return to our roots and share the stage with the next generation of music conservatory students is incredibly exciting!”



In addition to San Francisco Conservatory of Music students, the ensemble is accompanied by vocalist Randy Jackson, lead singer of American hard rock band Zebra. The rock band also features Berklee alumni Dan Clemens on bass and Powell Randolph on drums.

“Collaborating with Windborne Music is an incredible opportunity,” says SFCM Community Engagement Manager Kevin Rogers. “These types of real-world experiences are invaluable to our students' professional development and education. We are extremely excited to share the stage with Windborne’s incomparable musicians and look forward to creating a spectacular and awe-inspiring show!”