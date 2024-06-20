Sabrina Carpenter to Headline Outside Lands Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Outside Lands has announced that pop-superstar Sabrina Carpenter will now headline the Lands End Stage on Saturday, August 10. This announcement comes after a personal statement by Tyler, The Creator, confirming he will no longer perform at Outside Lands:

This will be Sabrina’s first time playing Outside Lands and her first major North American festival headliner billing. It will be perfectly timed with Sabrina’s recently announced album, Short n’ Sweet, out August 23. Already shaping up to be the summer of Sabrina, the pop-star currently has two major hit singles dominating airwaves and playlists globally with the platinum certified “Espresso” and her new single “Please, Please, Please” just debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Single Day tickets are still available with GA tickets at $199 plus fees, Single Day GA+ tickets at $319 plus fees and Single Day VIP tickets at $469 plus fees. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, Single Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club are $2,249 plus fees. Single Day and 3-Day tickets are available exclusively at www.SFOutsideLands.com.

Outside Lands is known for its impeccable lineups, and this year’s daily curation is no exception with the likes of The Killers, Daniel Caesar, JUNGLE, Gryffin, and Young The Giant kicking off Friday’s primetime performances. Saturday will now bring Sabrina Carpenter to the main stage with other acts including The Postal Service, Grace Jones, Chris Lake, ScHoolboy Q and FLETCHER and Sunday will round out the weekend with Sturgill Simpson, Post Malone’s Special Country Set, KAYTRANADA, Teddy Swims, Victoria Monét, Chappell Roan, Slowdive, Killer Mike and so much more throughout the three blissful days of fun.

New for 2024, Outside Lands is pleased to debut City Hall, a new wedding venue at the festival where attendees can celebrate love and get legally married or recommit their marriage throughout the weekend. Other highlights this year at Outside Lands include: CASA BACARDÍ, a new performance space featuring the musical stylings of Reggaetón, Latin and Dance and SOMA will return to Marx Meadow with a new, open air format. New for food and beverage this year is Bites of the Bay, an exclusive food offering for the most discerning palates. This year will also see the return of the now beloved Queer and Trans dance space Dolores’ with much more to come.

Outside Lands features the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and additional specialty programming and activations including SOMA and Dolores’. The wooded wonderland of Golden Gate Park in the heart of San Francisco rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.

