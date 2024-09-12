STRAYS to Screen at Delancey Street Theater in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new independent film, STRAYS, NOW AN OFFICIAL ENTRY IN THE SAN FRANCISCO DANCE FILM FESTIVAL

STRAYS, part of Narrative Shorts: Stories in Motion; Wednesday, October 16 @ 6:30PM at Delancey Street Theater; $15 GA / $40 Arts Patron.

Shamsul is an Uber driver earning money to send home. Spend a day in his cab and truly see what the diversity of New York looks like. To avoid feeling truly alone in this city he befriends a stray cat ... or rather the cat befriended the stray Shamsul. Underneath STRAYS is a strong character study of the 21st Century immigrants plight deftly played by James Rana.

"Strays" tells the story of a Pakistani immigrant living alone in Coney Island and the many small encounters that shape his life. In the traditions of physical comedy and storytelling of Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Jacques Tati, "Strays" presents a moving portrait of a Pakistani immigrant's search for human connection. Separated from his family, he lives a spare and solitary life as a rideshare driver, experiencing a litany of passing encounters and dancing through daydreams of exhaustion and catharsis. One day, a stray cat enters his life, bringing him the greatest gift of all: friendship.

STRAYS has also been accepted in to the Newport Beach Film Festival honoring Christoph Waltz and the Teaneck International Film Festival and the New York Shorts International Film Festival. (Details to follow)

