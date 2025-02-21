Review: WASTE at Marin Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Waste

By Harley Granville-Barker

Directed by Carey Perloff

Marin Theatre

Written in 1906, Harley Granville-Barker’s expose of political chicanery and sexual scandal was so shocking it was banned for decades. Today, its themes are everyday news that has become mind-numbingly normal. Seeing Marin Theatre Artistic Director Lance Gardner stumble the flawed politician Henry Trebell on the eve of his biggest triumph only to be torn asunder by an illicit affair gone tragic was a delight for me. Taking pleasure in this headstrong nihilist’ destruction seemed not only fair, but righteous.

Lance Gardner as Henry Trebell.

Directed and adapted by American Conservatory Theatre artistic director emeritus Carey Perloff, Waste is sumptuous with its intelligent turn off the 20th century Victorian dialogue. It flows with a crisp pace off the tongues of a very talented ensemble cast and pulls you into the web of intrigues being spun by amoral politicians and their women struggling for a small taste of equality.

Gardner’s Trebell may seem absurd to us now with his blustering ideas of female inferiority, often causing the audience to gasp at his loutish pronouncements. His ambitious attempt to disestablish the Church of England and rise to a cabinet post in a newly forming government are dashed when his affair with a married woman (the wonderful Liz Sklar as Amy O’Connell) and her death by a botched abortion create a scandal too large to overcome.

Russell Blackborough (Mike Ryan) and Lord Horsham (Daniel Cantor) listen to Justin O'Connell (Joseph O'Malley) as Henry Trebell (Lance Gardner) enters and Charles Cantelupe (Anthony Fusco) looks on.

Act One is about the affair – the meek, naïve wife enamored with the strong, bold and dashing politician. Today’s women probably would brush him off as a bloated egoist, but Amy loses herself in the moment only to become pregnant. Confronted by this unwanted circumstance, Trebell mocks all women with his chauvinistic lack of any moral responsibility. Amy has a botched abortion and we find out early in Act Two that she has died.

Act Two becomes a purely political discourse among the Tory members debating whether to keep or throw over Trebell. As eager as they are to advance his bill, he is eventually seen as a liability. The machinations and backroom dealing being exposed in Waste was seen as politically damaging, hence the ban. Today, we all are keenly aware that what is represented here in entirely all too real. It’s not a pretty picture and perhaps we accept this reality as any change in its nature seems futile.

Russell Blackborough (Mike Ryan), Justin O'Connell (Joseph O'Malley), Henry Trebell (Lance Gardner), Lord Horsham (Daniel Cantor), and Charles Cantelupe (Anthony Fusco) contemplate the future of a bill.

The ensemble cast are all remarkable: Jomar Tagatac as Dr. Wedgecraft, Joseph O’Malley as Walter Kent and Justice O’Connell, Daniel Cantor as Lord Harsham, Mike Ryan as Blackborough and Leontyne Mbele-Mbong as Frances Trebell. Arnel Sancianco’s set is both modern and Victorian and Maggie Whitaker’s period costumes spot on. Act Two goes on for a tad too long, but that is a minor quibble for me. Waste couldn’t be more prescient in its examination of reproductive rights and exposing of the rotten underbelly of politics.

Waste continues through March 2nd. Tickets available at marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

Photo credits: Chris Hardy

