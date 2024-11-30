Review: WAITRESS at SF Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sugar…butter…flour. Billed as a sweet confection, SF Playhouse’s production of Waitress, the four-time Tony winner, is surely full of pies served up by the unhappy Jenna as a focal point for her small-town community. In a star-making performance, Ruby Day’s Jenna battles through a loveless marriage, an unexpected pregnancy, and an affair, finding herself along the way. There’s plenty of humor spread throughout, a sweet but not overly mushy score by singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles, some fine ensemble performances, and the expected wizardry of Susi Damilano’s astute direction.

Ruby Day as Jenna.

Making her SF Playhouse debut, Day is a perfect blend of emotional hopelessness, hope, and optimism. Not settling to be a victim of domestic violence, Jenna dreams of a new life for her expectant child. Pies may be her vehicle and there are beautiful flashbacks of her mother’s pie-making memories. Day’s vocal chops are astounding throughout, specifically on her 11th hour show-stopping version on “She Used to be Mine”, the standout tune that miraculously appears amidst a mostly unmemorable score.

Adding to the show’s sweetness are Jenna’s fellow waitresses Becky (Tanika Baptiste) and Dawn (Sharon Shao). Becky is married but hot for the diner’s cook Cal (Dorian Lockett), also a married man. Dawn, a hopeless romantic, meets her perfect mate in Ogie (Michael Parrott). Jenna has a torrid affair with her new married gynecologist Dr. Pomatter (Zeke Edmonds), a turn that breaks her dependence on her abusive husband Earl (Ben Euphrat) and re-ignites her emotions. Local veteran Louis Parnell plays the gruff diner owner who will change Jenna’s life with an act of kindness.

Ruby Day (Jenna) and Zeke Edmonds (Dr. Pomatter).

The scenes between Jenna and her doctor are adorable - at first awkward, then exciting, then sensual. Becky and Cal seem contentious, but that melts into a steamy concoction. The hapless Dawn and her poetry spouting Ogie is a comic highlight. Their innocence balances out the infidelity of the other two couplings.

Dawn (Sharon Shao) and Ogie (Michael Parrott).

Damilano knows how to stage a musical, the many moving parts create a wonderful dance. Dave Dobrusky once again directs the score, choreography by award-winning Nicole Helfer, scenic design by Jackie Scott; lighting design by Michael Palumbo; costume design by Kathleen Qiu; sound design by James Ard, and properties design by Vincent Chau.

Tanika Baptiste (Becky), Ruby Day (Jenna) and Sharon Shao (Dawn).

Waitress is modern, quirky, and entertaining throughout. It’s filled with excellent performances, fine harmonies, and just the right amount of sugar.

Waitress runs through January 18th at San Francisco Playhouse. For tickets and more information visit https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2024-2025-season/waitress/ or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo credits: Jessica Palopoli

