Review: THE CHER SHOW At Broadway San Jose

Who doesn't love Cher in all of her many facets? For over six decades, she's entertained the world, her fame and fortune rising and falling dramatically, but she always found her way back on top. In this jukebox musical, playing now through March 23 at Broadway San Jose, we meet the dazzling diva before her future is even hinted at. What follows is a dizzying sprint through her life, from a shy teen yearning for the spotlight to a chart-topping superstar who defied expectations.

I seem to remember an old interview where Cher said, “God looked down at my crib and said ‘sequins.’” That must be why the man upstairs sent her Bob Mackie (played to perfection by Tyler Pirrung), who entered her life in 1967 and made her a living clothes hanger for the most elaborately sequined, feathered, and crystal-encrusted gowns ever to be created. In fact, Mackie won the Tony for Best Costume Design of a Musical, “The Cher Show,” a fitting tribute to their lifelong friendship and partnership. But beyond the dazzling costumes, Cher's story is one of resilience in the face of personal and professional challenges.

'The Cher Show' follows the lead of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” with its use of multiple Donnas. Here, the Chers also represent different stages of the singer’s life but they function more like a Greek chorus, providing choral commentary and emotional resonance throughout the show. Much like the choruses of ancient Greek tragedies, the Chers (“Babe,” the youngest Cher, played by Ella Perez, “Star,” the 70’s-era Queen of Comedy Cher, played by Morgan Scott, and finally “Lady,” the wiser, older Cher, played by Catherine Ariale), offer insights into Cher’s inner thoughts and motivations, amplifying the emotional impact of key scenes.

The musical doesn't shy away from the complexities of Cher's personal life. We see her navigate the intense highs and lows of her relationship with Sonny Bono (Frankie Marasa 5th shines), a partnership that launched her career but also became a personal battleground. The show touches on their undeniable chemistry, the creative energy that fueled their success, and the eventual painful dissolution of their marriage. It also explores her marriage to Greg Allman (Zack Zaromatidis dazzles), and while that relationship was shorter, it had its own passionate intensity and challenges. These relationships, with all their love and heartbreak, are integral to Cher's story, demonstrating her strength and vulnerability.

The show reminds us that Cher's life was not just a series of triumphs, but also a series of reinventions. It wasn't all sunshine and sequins. There were periods of uncertainty, moments when she had to fight to stay relevant, and times when personal struggles threatened to derail her. Yet, through it all, she persevered, constantly evolving and refusing to be defined by her past.

This is the heart of Cher's enduring appeal, and the musical captures this spirit effectively. However, while book writer Rick Elice skillfully highlights Cher's resilience and her iconic musical legacy, the book occasionally falters in its exploration of her inner life, often skimming over the deep emotional impact of her divorce from Sonny, focusing more on the spectacle than the internal conflict. In the end, the beat does indeed go on, and while 'The Cher Show' often misses a beat, it is still a fun night out for any Cher fan.

