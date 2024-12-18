Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL Dazzles at Broadway San Jose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The national tour of Shrek the Musical, in all its gassy, green glory, opened at Broadway San Jose and captivated the audience from start to finish. Hilariously funny, heartwarming, and—strangely enough—healing, Shrek the Musical is theater magic at its finest and is a must-see for audiences of all ages, especially kids.

It’s been 15 years since the Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) first introduced theatergoers to this adaptation of the beloved DreamWorks animated film. Yet, its timeless messages of self-acceptance and embracing those who are different still resonate today. Though this reimagined production is scaled back (think homemade rather than tailor-made), the incredible cast delivers a spectacular performance, eliciting both belly laughs and the occasional teary-eyed moment.

This fabulous fable finds Shrek (played with ogerish disdain and eventual heartfelt warmth by Nicholas Hambruch) happily living alone in his perfectly pungent swamp at the edge of Lord Farquaad’s kingdom of Duloc. Unbeknownst to Shrek, the foppishly fiendish Farquaad (Timmy Lewis is brilliant) has banished all fairy-tale creatures and “freaks”—including one very chatty donkey—to Shrek’s swamp.

Deeply disgruntled, Shrek sets out to demand the deed to his swamp and the removal of his unwanted guests. He’s joined by his self-appointed sidekick, Donkey (a dazzlingly hilarious Naphtali Yaakov Curry absolutely shines), whose relentless chatter provides endless laughs. Their journey leads them to Farquaad’s castle, where Shrek strikes a deal: if he rescues Princess Fiona (a perfectly awkward and delightful Kelly Prendergast) from her dragon-guarded, lava-surrounded tower, Farquaad will restore Shrek’s swampy solitude. Thus begins a riotous quest filled with humor, heart, and a little unexpected romance.

The show’s greatest strength lies in its humor and poignancy, shining a mirror on today’s world—a place where far too many of us are still treated like “fruitcakes and freaks.” At a time when many face renewed persecution, Shrek the Musical reminds us that “What makes us special makes us strong.” The rousing ensemble number declares, “We are different/And united/We are us/And we are you…God bless us, everyone!”

With its laugh-out-loud moments, toe-tapping tunes, and a deeply inclusive message, Shrek the Musical proves that fairy-tales are meant to evolve and that everyone deserves a happily ever after.

