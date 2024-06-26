Review: PETER PAN at Broadway San Jose

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Lin-Manuel Miranda shattered conventions with his revolutionary embrace of diverse casting in Hamilton, Broadway was forever changed. Suddenly, roles traditionally reserved for white actors were now open to anyone with the talent to bring them to life. But even more than that, Miranda’s commitment to inclusive casting underscored the need to authentically reflect the diversity of modern American society. Enter stage left, Larissa FastHorse, an acclaimed Native American playwright who has lovingly updated J.M. Barrie’s century-old story of Peter Pan, crafting a timeless tale that today’s diverse children will see themselves in and cherish for generations to come. Fasthorse’s PETER PAN flies into Broadway San Jose now through June 30. This is a show you absolutely do not want to miss.

A word about this enchanting cast: They are simply spellbinding. Opening night saw Jonah Barricklo infuse Peter Pan with magic and boyish charm, while Hawa Kamara's Wendy radiated bold imagination, warmth, and daring. Raye Zaragoza breathed life into Tiger Lily, transforming her into a powerful Native American tribal leader dedicated to preserving her culture. Fasthorse has gifted us with two formidable female leaders who join forces with Peter Pan in a thrilling quest to thwart the pirates. These rogues, led with fiendish glee by Cody Garcia's dazzling portrayal of Captain Hook, present the perfect dastardly challenge for our heroic trio. Watching their swordplay, with blades clashing, is pure theatrical delight.

Fans of the original 1954 Peter Pan musical, with enchanting music by Moose Charlap and Jule Styne, and timeless lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green, will find their hearts soaring. The beloved nursery set, brought to life by the always amazing Anna Louizos, remains a cherished tribute, yet she transforms Neverland into an ethereal, otherworldly realm. In a delightful historical twist, Amanda Green, daughter of Adolph Green, has penned new lyrics to one of her father's songs, creating a pivotal number that unites the Lost Boys and Native Americans in their triumph over Hook and his pirates. David Bengali’s magical night sky projections elevate the entire theatrical experience, enhancing Paul Rubin’s already breathtaking flight choreography to new, dazzling heights.

But what Fasthorse has achieved with her contemporary approach to Peter Pan is truly enchanting. (The Native American Land Acknowledgment was quite moving and very well received.) She has seamlessly woven the richness of today's diverse and multicultural world into the cherished tale of the boy who refused to grow up. This is not just a spectacle for children; it is a celebration for those of us who grew up reading J.M. Barrie’s classic. I brought my 8-year-old grandson, Cameron, with me and we both enthusiastically helped save Tinker Bell by clapping and shouting "we believe, we believe," echoing the joyous chorus of both the young and the young at heart in the audience. It was a magical moment that we will forever hold dear. Come make your own forever memories now!

PETER PAN runs now through June 30th!

Performances take place at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets available at www.broadwaysanjose.com

