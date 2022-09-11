Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MAN OF GOD at Shotgun Players

Review: MAN OF GOD at Shotgun Players

Man of God runs through October 2nd, 2022

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 11, 2022  

Man of God is billed as a funny feminist revenge thriller and holds to that premise for almost the entirety of the play. Award-winning writer Anna Ouyang Moench has an incisive perspective on dialogue, represented here by four teenage Korean missionaries stuck in a Bangkok hotel room with a big decision to make after finding a hidden spy cam in their bathroom. But a befuddling finale reverses all that came before and left me unfulfilled.

A dark comedy about sexual power dynamics unfolds as one by one, the girls, some naïve, another a foul-mouthed badass, will own their power when they decide to act against their formally trusted Pastor who planted the bug. Each of the girls has been affronted by a male in one way or another, either through salacious ogling or outright molestation and rape.

Review: MAN OF GOD at Shotgun Players
Chuck Lacson, Alexandra Lee, Joyce Domanico-Huh, Lauren Andrei Garcia, and Sharon Shao.

Through dark comic fantasy sequences, three of the girls imagine offing the Pastor - a mafia rubout, a kidney removal torture scene, and a kung fu battle straight out of Kurosawa. The girls unite in a decision to off the Pastor with a juice spiked with Xanax. The direction, given the small space of the hotel room, is well staged by Director Michelle Talgarow. The four outstanding actors (Joyce Domanico-Huh, Lauren Garcia, Alexandra Lee, and Sharon Shao) spin gold with Moench's smart and authentic dialogue.

Review: MAN OF GOD at Shotgun Players
Chuck Lacson (Pastor) and Alexandra Lee (Samantha).

If the play had maintained the feminist realizations the girls experience, it would have been a satisfying effort. Instead, the girls are intimidated by the Pastor, who represents all male authority figures, and fall silent into submission. The script calls for an exceedingly long suitcase packing sequence with the imposing Pastor looking on. And it was long and for me, unnecessary. A small redeeming feature comes with the final line in which Kyung-Hwa, a serious Jesus devotee and last to turn against the Pastor, retorts to his comment of her being a "very sweet girl". She snaps back "I'll work on that," giving a glimpse of future action.

Man of God runs through October 2nd, 2022. Call 510.841.6500 or www.shotgunplayers.org for tickets.

Photo credit: Benjamin Krantz

Regional Awards


From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a va... (read more about this author)


Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Orpheum TheatreReview: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre
September 10, 2022

What did our critic think of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre?
Review: GODDESS at Berkeley RepertoryReview: GODDESS at Berkeley Repertory
August 27, 2022

What did our critic think of GODDESS at Berkeley Repertory? The first thing the audience sees is Arnulfo Maldonado's incredible two- story Moorish influenced set representing Moto Moto, the hip Mombasa night spot for music and dance. A jazzy overture gets the audience hyped, then BAM - the World Premiere and much anticipated Goddess ensemble powers into its opening number. The audience nearly blew the roof off the Roda Theatre and the high energy and excitement level never wavered throughout the evening. Sensational it was - brilliant, athletic choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie introducing us to the hip nightclub Moto Moto that will act as the main location of the show.
Review: HERSHEY FELDER: CHOPIN IN PARIS at TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyReview: HERSHEY FELDER: CHOPIN IN PARIS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
August 21, 2022

It's March 4, 1848, and the TheatreWorks audience are all students who paid 20 francs for a piano lesson from none other than the doyenne of Paris society, piano virtuoso Frédéric Chopin.
Review: OKLAHOMA! at Golden Gate TheatreReview: OKLAHOMA! at Golden Gate Theatre
August 18, 2022

What did our critic think of OKLAHOMA! at Golden Gate Theatre?
Review: DREAM HOU$E at Shotgun PlayersReview: DREAM HOU$E at Shotgun Players
July 26, 2022

What did our critic think of DREAM HOU$E at Shotgun Players?