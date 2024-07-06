Review: EVITA at SF Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artistic Director Bill English shrewdly chose Evita as the 2023-24 season finale to coincide with our upcoming national election. The rags to riches rise of Eva Duarte Peron, her populist adoration, the looting of the country, and the dismantling of the democratic process are startlingly prescient today. English and dramaturgist Juan Rebuffo collaborate on presenting an even-handed perspective of Evita with all her inconsistencies, challenges, and successes. And the result in anoyhert winner for SF Playhouse.

Che (Alex Rodriguez) comments on Eva Perón (Sophia Alawi).

For good or bad, Evita the musical was a smash from day one, first in the West End, then on Broadway winning five Tony’s. The cult of personality, rampant throughout history, is often the focus of our attention and Eva Peron, not unlike certain infamous political and military leaders of the 20th century, gets star treatment here. Sophia Alawi, seen previously in her award-winning performance in SF Playhouse’s Groundhog Day: The Musical, is Evita, portrayed as both a ruthless golddigger, saint, and astute politician. She’s a complicated figure as seen through the eyes of her husband Juan Peron and the play’s narrator Che (Alec Rodriguez). Alawi can be charming, smarmy, sympathetic, imposing, and with all her flaws, sincere ("Don't Cry for Me Argentina").

The cast of San Francisco Playhouse's "Evita".

We get another view of Eva from Che, who is not a fan and sees through the veneer of invincibility and blind idolatry. Through his eyes we see the corruption ("High Flying, Adored") and contempt held by the bourgeoisie ("Oh What a Circus"). Alex Rodriguez is charming as both a singer and dancer. Peter Gregus (Jersey Boys) debuts at SF Playhouse as Juan Peron. A sensational ensemble cast, including Chanel Thilghman as Peron’s mistress, Jurä Davis as Eva’s early lover Augustin, and ace dancer Chachi Delgado all help create a very Argentinian post WW!! tableau.

Che (Alex Rodriguez) comments on Juan Perón (Peter Gregus).

The creative team on this production is stellar: musical direction by Dave Dobrusky, costumes by Abra Berman, scenic design by Heather Kenyon, sound design by Janes Ard, and projections by Sarah Phykkit. Special shoutouts to Nicole Helfer for her outstanding choreography (with tango consultation by Marcello Solis) and the startling black and white spotlit lighting design of Michael Oesch. The production has an authenticity and emotional rawness that re-creates the intensity of the time and events depicted. Kudos to Bill English for presenting this cautionary tale at just the right time.

Evita continues through September 7th. Tickets available at https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2023-24-season/evita/ or by calling 415-677-9596.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli

Comments