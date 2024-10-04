Review: CHOIR BOY at Shotgun Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwright Tarell Alin McCraney once again delves into the perspectives of young gay Black characters in Shotgun’s season opener Choir Boy. McCraney’s semi-autobiographical play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue was the basis of the 2016 coming of age film Moonlight, and here the subject matter revolves around Pharus, an effeminate choir leader struggling for connection and identity in an all-boys religious school. It succeeds as a mix of confrontational drama by a stellar ensemble and spiritual musical with Jason Michael Webb’s Tony Award-winning arrangements.

There’s a lot to digest throughout the coming-of-age story; sexual elements both hetero and gay, homophobia, sexual repression, and religious duty. The adult figures are the headmaster Marrow (Fred Pitts) and a critical thought teacher (Malcolm Rodgers) who struggle to contain the confrontations presented. The music by Music Director Daniel Alley are snippets of spirituals choreographed in foot stomping and the arm swings of Black Baptist worship by choreographer AeJay Antonis Marquis.

The six boys in the choir each has their own dynamic: Pharus (William Schmidt) is as gay as you can get, struggling to lead the group and fulfill his dream of singing at his graduation, David (Omar Stewart), his ex-roommate is heading towards divinity, Bobby (Miles Meckling) is an angry homophobe, Junior (Chachi Delgado) his lackey. Wesley Barker plays AJ, Pharus’ current roommate and the most empathetic to his roomie’s troubles. Brandon DiPaola rounds out the talented cast.

Choir Boy contains powerful emotional moments of tension, bonding, and humor. Director Darryl V. Jones brings out the issues of race and sexuality with undercurrents of both rage, internalized homophobia, and self-acceptance. The production could stand some tightening in length as its takes quite a awhile to make its points, but otherwise is a stirring, well-acted season opener.

Choir Boy continues through October 20th. Tickets available at www.shotgunplayers.org

Photo credits: Ben Krantz

Comments