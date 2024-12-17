Review: A RED CAROL at Z Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Red Carol

An Activist Adaptation of the Dickens Classic - Featuring Traditional Music

Based on the novel A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

Adapted For the Stage and Directed by Michael Gene Sullivan

Z Space

Dicken’s beloved holiday redemption tale is prime fodder for this adaptation by San Francisco’s progressive activist theatre troupe. Originally presented in 2010 during Occupy Wall Street, SFMT waited to partner up with Z Space for this wonderfully acted and directed experience. Dickens advocated for children’s rights, education reform, and better working conditions. A fierce critic of poverty and social stratifications, his views are at the forefront of A Christmas Carol and perfectly aligned with director Michael Gene Sullivan and the Mime Troupe’s mission.

The Ghost of Xmas Past (Brian Rivera) leads Scrooge (Michael McShane).

Combining traditional music and workers anthems provided by musicians Daniel Savio (additional lyrics), Guinevere Q and Jason Young and sung by the actors, the production stays true to the story, adding commentary from narrator Bob Cratchit to re-examine Dicken’s intent making it very clear. Set on a threadbare industrial stage, award-winning veteran film, television, and theatre actor Mike McShane’s Ebeneezer Scrooge is evil incarnate – all that’s wrong with heartless capitalism. Every act of mercy, charity or kindness is seen as a humbug, a Victorian slang for a racket or hustle. McShane is creepy, so much so that we long for his eventual redemption.

The cast of A Red Carol.

Surrounded by an excellent cast of five playing multiple roles (Brian Rivera, Jed Parsario, Velina Brown, Lisa Hori-Garcia, and Keiko Shimosato-Carreiro), director Sullivan adds some fine visuals and unique effects. We’re shown the evils of the times; child deaths, treadmills, workhouses, and poor laws. The Cratchit’s Xmas dinner is explained in detail (the children drinking gin cause the water is so foul), but they’re still filled with hope, a theme of Dicken’s hard times and mirrored by the SF Mime Troupe’s sensibilities. As Bob Cratchit states, “them that got little understand those that have nothing.”

Bob Cratchit (Brian Rivera) holds Tiny Tim.

The ensemble acting is superb, costumes by Keiko Shimosato-Carreiro are spot on and Lighting Design by Jim Cave are all wonderful. It wouldn’t be a Mime piece without an in-your-face manifesto which is provided by a MAGA nightmare sequence and a humorous finale with Scrooge advocating for credit unions and free checking. This is the most mature work I’ve seen by the troupe and is a welcome addition to the A Christmas Carol’s adaptations.

A Red Carol continues through December 29th. Tickets available at 415-285-1717 or https://www.sfmt.org/a-red-carol

Photo credits: David Allan

Reader Reviews