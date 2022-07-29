Remote Theater Announces Artistic Team For Evening Of Plays About Roe V Wade

Remote Theater, an award-winning, online theater company born at the beginning of the pandemic, announces the full artistic team for "The Choice," an integrated anthology of nine short plays about the rise and fall of Roe v. Wade. The event will premiere on September 24, 2022, 4PM Pacific, 5 Eastern. It will then be available to view on-demand up until Election Day, November 8.

Styled after Remote's much-lauded January production, "Insurrection" - which examined the events of January 6, 2021 - "The Choice" seeks to bring greater understanding to an ongoing conflict in American civic life by dramatizing stories from diverse perspectives, featuring thirty artists with regional, national, and global reputations:

Actors:

Amy Resnick, Anthony Fusco, Ayodele Nzinga, Carla Gallardo, Catherine Castellanos, Davied Morales, Jasmine Williams, James Carpenter,Julia Brothers, Len Shaffer, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Nancy Madden, Natalie Camunas, Princess Washington, Rami Magron, Stacy Ross, Tanya Marie, Stacy Ross, Velina Brown, and Wilma Bonet.

Playwrights:

Ellen McLaughlin, Anita Gonzalez, Debra Gipson, Tanya Shaffer, Ashley Smiley, and Lynne Kaufman

Composers: Paul Dresher and Rinde Eckert

Producing partners: Sean San Jose and Stephanie Weisman for The Magic and The Marsh.

Producer and director: Giovanni Rodriguez

"Our last production, 'Insurrection', drew a large audience and showed the power of a multi-author approach when looking at a controversial issue," said Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder. "It's a way to inspire brilliant writing at a time when an empathetic look at people across ideological divides is sorely needed. Stephanie Weisman, founder and artistic director of The Marsh, is a perfect partner for us because of her decades of experience developing new work. And Sean San Jose at The Magic has played a key role in helping us find the right mix of writers - diverse in both age and ethnicity - for this important event."

The event is the first in a series of performances under the banner, The American Common Law Theatre Project. Early in his career, Rodriguez worked as a writer for several prominent litigators based in New York. His last contribution to law-inspired theatre was a 1997 mock trial of Lizzie Borden at Stanford, starring the actual Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and William Rehnquist. The one-day-only fundraiser played to a crowd of 700, plus thousands more via media channels.