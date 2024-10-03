Premier Eagles Tribute Band to Rock Town Hall Theatre Co

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You've seen tribute bands before in your lifetime. Many leave you with the feeling of "that was ok, but….". Not a Midnight Flyer show! This band leaves their audience wanting more and is able to build upon each subsequent show, bringing you on a musical journey with all the spirit of the music and 70s American culture.

Midnight Flyer: A Tribute to the Eagles will help you maintain a good balance between Life in the Fast Lane and that Peaceful Easy Feeling when they play their cool, classic rock hits on the Historical Town Hall Theatre Stage, October 26th at 7pm. Kick it up a notch as a VIP and enjoy priority seating and a private sound check starting at 6:00pm.

Fronted by the gregarious frontman Matt Owens, Midnight Flyer consists of some of the Bay's best players, including the Schuman Brothers - Adam and John (guitar and drums), AJ Leighton (bass), Keith Roberson (Vox, acoustic guitar), Marcus Cole (guitars, keyboards), and Kevin Kroner (keyboards).

Relying on the hits but also delving into deeper tracks like the Hotel California epics "Wasted Time" and "Last Resort," Midnight Flyer aims to put a smile on their fans' faces in a celebration of some of America's greatest rock music.

ABOUT MIDNIGHT FLYER

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Town Hall Theatre is a beloved cultural institution that showcases exceptional live

performances that inspire, entertain, and engage audiences. With a rich history spanning eight decades, we are committed to fostering artistic excellence and providing a welcoming space for community members to come together and experience the transformative power of theatre.

Comments