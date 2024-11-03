Plethos to Present Two Events at The Dirty Bird

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plethos Productions is bringing two fun, interactive events to the Dirty Bird's new ‘Paradise Lounge' November 16th & December 3rd.

The first is Mystery at the Dirty Bird! This immersive, audience-interactive show features historical, illustrious, and infamous Bay Area luminaries from history and folklore. Audiences get to help solve ‘The Case of Joe DiMaggio's Missing Bat' with suspects like Marion Davies, Phyllis Diller, Emperor Norton, and more. In this show, everyone has arrived at a 1930's charity auction full of priceless treasures, but when one of them goes missing, can you figure out whodunnit? Audiences get to interrogate the 7 suspects and be handsomely rewarded if you crack the case! Plus every ticket includes a signature drink and 3 rounds of appetizers. Don't miss Mystery at the Dirty Bird starting at 6pm Saturday, November 16th, get your tickets at plethos.org.

Then on Tuesday, December 3, return to the Dirty Bird for Karaoke for a Cause, a GivingTuesday fundraiser for the nonprofit theatre company with a holiday-themed twist. Raising funds and raising voices, a tax deductible donation of any amount will get you (or a singer of your choice) a spot on the holly jolly performer's list. Funds will go towards acquiring a building of Plethos' very own in downtown Hayward to be a creative hub with a fully usable theatre and restaurant, a space to make performing arts magic happen. Start your vocal warm-ups, you've got until December 3rd at 7pm to perfect those ballads and carols, this is a Pay What You Can event, grab a ticket at plethos.org.

