Photos: NEXT TO NORMAL at Ray of Light Theatre in San Francisco

Next to Normal, winner of three Tony Awards—including Best Musical Score—and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, opened at Ray of Light Theatre this past week and runs through June 21. Check out photos below!

Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, is a groundbreaking, emotion-fueled rock musical that dives deep into the complexities of mental illness and its impact on a seemingly typical suburban family.

On the surface, the Goodman family appears to have it all—a successful architect dad, a stay-at-home mom juggling the daily grind, and two sharp, wise-cracking teens. But beneath the facade of normalcy lies a heartbreaking reality: the mother, Diana (Anne Warren Clark), has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years, and her condition has torn the family apart in ways they can’t escape. Clark was in the original Broadway cast of Kitt's High Society as well as the Broadway company of Hairspray. She also appeared in the film adaptation of Dreamgirls.

As each character grapples with their own emotional turmoil, Next to Normal takes audiences on a raw, unflinching journey through grief, love, and resilience. Dan Goodman is played by Albert Hodge (A Strange Loop tour). Dan is her loyal but emotionally strained husband, tries to keep the family together while hiding his own pain. Natalie Goodman, their teenage daughter, feels invisible and overwhelmed by her mother's illness, turning to perfectionism and rebellion. Natalie is portrayed by Maia Campbell (Spring Awakening). Gabe Goodman, played by Roeen Nooran (Legally Blonde at ROLT) is their son who is an emotional anchor for Diana. Henry (played by Andrew Cope (Jersey Boys), is Natalie's sweet and patient boyfriend, offers her a sense of stability and acceptance. Dr. Madden (and sometimes Dr. Fine) are played by Courtney Merrell (Jesus Christ Superstar). Madden serves as Diana’s psychiatrist, guiding her through various treatments with mixed results.

With an unforgettable rock score that pulses with emotion, Next to Normal is a powerful, honest exploration of mental health, the impact of illness on a family, and the unspoken struggles that shape us all. It's a musical that will make you laugh, cry, and reflect on what it truly means to be “normal.”

Next to Normal is directed by Jenn Bevard with choreography by Jill Jacobs. Jad Bernardo music directs. Costume design is by Shane Ray, set design by Matt Owens, lighting design by Christian Mejia, and props design by Jenna Forder. More information is at SFNormal.com



Anne Warren Clark as Diana in Ray of Light Theatre''s Next to Normal. Photo by Ben Krantz



