Photos: Jake Brasch's THE RESERVOIR at Berkeley Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at photos of Jake Brasch's The Reservoir, performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Josh is a hot mess of a queer twenty-something. He’s dropped out of school to get his life together, but can’t manage to stay sober. Struggling with fogginess and memory loss, he finds unlikely allies in his four hilarious grandparents. Desperate for a sense of purpose, Josh sets out to bring them along on his road to recovery. He drags them to Jazzercise at the JCC. He makes them play memory games. He insists they eat spinach by the handful. Eventually, he slams up against the limits of his quest. When he can no longer help his grandparents, they begin to help him.

The Reservoir is Jake Brasch’s sharply funny and deeply heartfelt new comedy about family, memory, and the path toward healing.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.