Photos: Jake Brasch's THE RESERVOIR at Berkeley Rep

Performances will run now through Sunday, October 12, 2025.
You can now get a first look at photos of Jake Brasch's The Reservoir, performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through Sunday, October 12, 2025.
Josh is a hot mess of a queer twenty-something. He’s dropped out of school to get his life together, but can’t manage to stay sober. Struggling with fogginess and memory loss, he finds unlikely allies in his four hilarious grandparents. Desperate for a sense of purpose, Josh sets out to bring them along on his road to recovery. He drags them to Jazzercise at the JCC. He makes them play memory games. He insists they eat spinach by the handful. Eventually, he slams up against the limits of his quest. When he can no longer help his grandparents, they begin to help him.
The Reservoir is Jake Brasch’s sharply funny and deeply heartfelt new comedy about family, memory, and the path toward healing.
Photo credit: Kevin Berne
Barbara Kingsley, Pamela Reed, Peter Van Wagner, and Michael Cullen
Peter Van Wagner, Ben Hirschhorn, and Barbara Kingsley
Ben Hirschhorn, Pamela Reed, Michael Cullen, Peter Van Wagner, and Barbara Kingsley
Ben Hirschhorn (back L-R): Barbara Kingsley, Pamela Reed, Michael Cullen, and Peter Van Wagner
Ben Hirschhorn, Barbara Kingsley, Michael Cullen, and Pamela Reed
Brenda Withers and Ben Hirschhorn
Barbara Kingsley and Ben Hirschhorn
Pamela Reed and Ben Hirschhorn
