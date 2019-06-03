Photo Flash: Ionesco's RHINOCEROS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater

Jun. 3, 2019  

Below see brand-new production photos from Eugène Ionesco's Rhinoceros, performing at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater now through Sunday, June 23, 2019.

In the opening moments of Ionesco's masterpiece, a rhinoceros rampages through a village square. At the local café, people argue over what they saw. Was it really a rhino, or just fake news? As the eccentric villagers shed refined façades for hides and horns-smashing windows and crushing flowerbeds-rumpled everyman Berenger faces a desperate choice: take a stand against the armored brutes or join the mindless herd?

Hailed as "masterful . . . and downright hilarious," this outrageous, comedic story of a civilized community shifting from defiance to compliance is chillingly resonant and riotously funny. From Tony Award-winning director Frank Galati (1776 at A.C.T.) comes an all-new adaptation of this wickedly entertaining comedy about power, conformism, and mass culture.

Tickets are available by calling 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne



