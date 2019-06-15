Photo Flash: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ONCE

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon presents the Bay Area regional premiere of 2012's Tony Award-winning "Best Musical" ONCE. Based on the 2007 motion picture written and directed by John Carney, ONCE features a book by Enda Walsh (2012 Tony Award-winner, "Best Book of a Musical") and a score by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová (including the 2008 Academy Award-winning song "Falling Slowly"). 42nd Street Moon's production of ONCE runs from June 12 - 30, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $28 - $75 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon's production of ONCE will be directed and choreographed by Cindy Goldfield, with music direction by Eryn Allen (Moon debut). The cast will accompany themselves on instruments.

The cast of ONCE will feature Emma Berman as "Ivonka," Matt Davis as "Bank Manager," Jake Gale as "S?vec," Devin Renée Kelly as "Re?za," Corbin Mayer as "Guy," Brady Morales Woolery* as "Andrej," Ariela Morgenstern* as "Barus?ka," Bryan Munar as "Eamon," Olivia Nice* as "Girl," Christina Owens as "Ex-Girlfriend," Rob Ready as "Billy," Colin Thomson* as "Da" and Myra Chachkin as "Emcee." With the exception of Colin Thomson* - recently seen in in the title role in 42nd Street Moon's FIORELLO! - all cast members are making their Moon debuts!

In addition to Ms. Goldfield (who will also be serving as Costumer Designer) and Ms. Allen, the creative team will include Michael Palumbo as Lighting Designer, Brian Watson as Scenic Designer, Travis Rexroat as Sound Designer/Mic Operator, Lauren Howry* as Assistant Stage Manager and Alicia Lerner* as Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz Studio





