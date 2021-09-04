Pear Theatre Presents THE THANKSGIVING PLAY and EIGHT NIGHTS

Pear Theatre continues its tradition of less-than-typical holiday shows with The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse and Eight Nights by Jennifer Maisel, playing in repertory. Eight Nights is a warm and moving piece set during eight nights of Chanukah over eight decades, from 1949 to 2016. Holocaust survivor Rebecca Blum arrives in America at 19 and observes the holidays in the same apartment each year with her father, husband, friends, daughter, and granddaughter, as she tries to vanquish the past that still haunts her.

The Thanksgiving Play is a biting satire in which three "woke" white thespians endeavor to devise an elementary school pageant about the first Thanksgiving while avoiding any culturally appropriative missteps. A roast of the politics of entertainment and well-meaning political correctness alike, The Thanksgiving Play puts the American origin story itself in the comedy-crosshairs.

Previews November 17 & 18, Opening nights November 19 & 20

Shows Friday, November 19 through Sunday, December 12

Thursdays evenings, 7:30 PM, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM

WHERE: Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View

TICKETS: $20 Previews, Opening Night $42, General $38, Student/Senior $35

For information, visit www.thepear.org or call (650) 254-1148.