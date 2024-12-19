NOISES OFF Opens At Palo Alto Players In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Directed by Linda Piccone and featuring a cast of 9 Bay Area actors, NOISES OFF runs for 10 in-person performances January 17-February 2, 2025 at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto.

Will the cast of Nothing On pull their act together on stage even if they can't behind the scenes? Full of shocking surprises and gut-busting humor, NOISES OFF is the classic show-within-a-show called “a festival of delirium” (The New York Times), and “if laughter is indeed the best medicine, NOISES OFF is worth its weight in Cipro” (New York Daily News).

“I'm absolutely thrilled to bring NOISES OFF back to the Lucie Stern stage,” says Palo Alto Players Artistic Director, Patrick Klein, “The razor-sharp wit, the wacky physical comedy, the sardines! - it's just a smile fest. And our pitch-perfect cast helmed by the hilarious Linda Piccone will surely bring down the house each and every performance. “

NOISES OFF is directed by Linda Piccone. Linda Piccone has been involved in local Bay Area theatre since the early 1970s from Foothill College to Los Altos Conservatory Theatre to the beginning of Theatreworks, which evolved out of Palo Alto Players as a youth theatre. She has been directing at Players on and off since the early 2000s. As an actor she has worked throughout the Bay Area with such companies as Hillbarn, Los Altos Stage, Foothill Music Theatre, Broadway By the Bay, City Lights, Montalvo Arts Center, and CCT in San Leandro. Recently seen in PAP’s Murder on the Orient Express her favorite PAP roles were Abuela Claudia in In The Heights, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein and Mrs. Shinn in The Music Man.

NOISES OFF was written by Michael Frayn. The NOISES OFF creative team also includes Assistant Director Chris Reber, set design by Camryn Lang, fight and stunt coordination by Katie O’Bryon Champlin, dialect coaching by Kristin Irene Hill, costume design by Katie Strawn, lighting design by Rue Zadik, properties design by Kevin Davies, sound design by Gregorio Perez, and sound supervision by Jeff Grafton.

Tickets ($20-$63) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891.

