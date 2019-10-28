MJF And TSU Announce Members Of Inaugural TSU @ Houston All-Star Ensemble

Monterey Jazz Festival (MJF) and Texas Southern University (TSU) announce the members of the inaugural MJF @ Houston All-Star Ensemble.

Consisting of local Houston high school musicians chosen through audition, the MJF @ Houston All-Star Ensemble is the first adjudicated group in the musical partnership between the jazz festival and the university. The All-Star Ensemble recently participated in Monterey Jazz @ TSU, a three-day intensive music symposium from October 24-26, 2019, offered by TSU's Music Department for all greater Houston-based middle and high school music programs and the community.



Members of the MJF @ Houston All-Star Ensemble include Richard Kirk, piano (Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts); Jorge Martinez, trumpet (Heights High School); Ghonima Marwan, bass (Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts); Bryan McKinney, trombone (Humble High School); David Peraza, drums (Taylor High School); Nickerra Sam, vocal (Shadow Creek High School); and Deizmin Shaw, saxophone (Waltrip High School).

The MJF @ Houston All-Star Ensemble made its first appearance on October 27 at Jazz On The Hill, a free event presented by the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner at the Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park. Also featured were MJF's 2019 Artist-in-Residence Derrick Hodge; salsa legend and conguero Poncho Sanchez; and saxophonist Kirk Whalum.

The group will also have the opportunity to perform at MJF's 50th Next Generation Jazz Festival, which takes place April 3-5, 2020 in Monterey, and at the 63rd Monterey Jazz Festival, September 25-27, 2020.

For more information about the Monterey Jazz @ TSU program in October, click here.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You