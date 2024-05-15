TodayTix Extends Bay Area Theatre Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, TodayTix has extended Bay Area Theatre Week—a performing arts celebration spotlighting blockbuster musicals, award-winning plays, and theatrical events happening in San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, and surrounding areas. Now running through Sunday, May 26, 2024, the TodayTix initiative provides new and returning audiences access to top-tier productions, with tickets starting at $20. All tickets will be available through TodayTix.



Participating shows and performing arts organizations include Funny Girl (BroadwaySF), Mrs. Doubtfire (BroadwaySF), Dear San Francisco (Club Fugazi), Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Ray of Light Theatre), Company (BroadwaySF), The Lehman Trilogy (American Conservatory Theater), The Lifespan of a Fact (Aurora Theatre Company), KOOZA (Cirque du Soleil), Evita (SF Playhouse), The Cher Show (BroadwaySF), Cabaret (Center Repertory Company), The Girl from the North Country (BroadwaySF), The Best of The Second City (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), The Glass Menagerie (SF Playhouse), and much more!



Bay Area Theatre Week is supported by participating partner Theatre Bay Area—whose membership is made up of a diverse community of performers, directors, designers, administrators, and performing arts organizations.



For the full list of productions and to purchase tickets, visit todaytix.com.

Comments