KOOZA By Cirque Du Soleil Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances In San Jose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



KOOZA, Cirque du Soleil's acclaimed Big Top production, has less than two weeks left under the Big Top at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose.



KOOZA opened under the Big Top at San Francisco's Oracle Park on January 17, 2024, where it played a seven-week engagement. The production then moved to San Jose's Santa Clara County Fairground on April 18, 2024, with its final performance being held on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Tickets for all remaining performances in San Jose are available at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show's performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution, and incredible agility – notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard, and Wheel of Death acts.

Comments