42nd Street Moon Postpones Production of BRIGHT STAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The leadership of 42nd Street Moon have released a statement regarding the postponement of its upcoming production of the musical, Bright Star.

Read their statement here:

"During the transition between outgoing Executive Artistic Director, Daniel Thomas, and Interim Artistic Director, Cindy Goldfield, several concerning financial issues were uncovered. Cash-flow problems, the post-pandemic fallout affecting audience numbers, and the increasing costs of producing theatre, have resulted in the current situation.

42nd Street Moon has decided to postpone the upcoming production of BRIGHT STAR, which was scheduled to be the final show of the 2023/2024 season, in order to make a concrete plan to move forward in a fiscally healthy way.

We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment we know this causes, but we are planning to include BRIGHT STAR in our 2024/2025 Season. We will honor all ticket-holder and subscriber purchases for the new dates.

It is our intent to continue to bring great musical theatre to the Bay Area. To that end, the 2024/2025 Season Announcement will be coming shortly. We look forward to many more years of shining bright!"

Comments