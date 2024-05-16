Marga Gomez's SWIMMING WITH LESBIANS to Return to The Marsh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After setting sail in New York City for its East Coast premiere and then embarking into international waters in Toronto, Marga Gomez’ latest riotous solo show Swimming With Lesbians will now dock back home in San Francisco at The Marsh for a special LGBTQ+ Pride Month run this June. This buoyant and bawdy romp is set aboard a fictional lesbian luxury ocean liner rolling on a sea of absurdity. Blending her past experience as a cruise ship entertainer (and lesbian) with her delight for nautical tropes and sea shanties, Gomez morphs into a boatload of lustful characters including Isabelle, an accident-prone lacrosse player yearning for her first affair, Captain Debbie, the ship’s commander who goes strictly by the book (in this case it’s The Kama Sutra), and Pru Perez, the butch-presenting but secretly meek bingo caller in hiding from her childhood bully who turns up as a fellow passenger. In Swimming With Lesbians, mettle is tested when secrets are exposed, and all must navigate through rogue waves and endless buffets. Swimming With Lesbians written, performed by Marga Gomez will be presented 7:30pm Fridays and Saturdays, June 7 – 22, 2024 at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia Street, San Francisco.

For tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.



Swimming With Lesbians began workshop performances at The Marsh San Francisco in June 2023, made its West Coast premiere at the San Francisco’s Brava Theatre in October 2023, and enjoyed an extended run at The Marsh Berkeley in January and February 2024. This seafaring story was hailed as having “all the makings of a great voyage, starting with scrumptious characters” by the San Francisco Chronicle, which went on to name Gomez as “one of the twinkliest stars in the Bay Area theater firmament.” SFGate wrote “If you feel like laughing until you're gasping for breath, Swimming With Lesbians is a must-see,” while The Daily Californian lauded it “a comedy show made up of diverse characters that really allow Gomez's acting skills to shine through.” It has since played at Dixon Place in New York City and the Brava Theatre in San Francisco and performed sold-out shows at La MaMa Theatre in New York and Toronto’s Funny That Way Festival.



ABOUT MARGA GOMEZ

Marga Gomez (she/her/they) is the author and performer of 14 solo plays which have been produced nationally, internationally, and in New York at The Public Theater, 47th Street Theatre, Performance Space 122, Dixon Place, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre Company. Her acting credits include Off-Broadway and national productions of The Vagina Monologues, A.C.T.’s Fefu and Her Friends, Ars Nova New York’s Dr. Ride’s American Beach House and roles in Warner Bros. films Sphere and Batman Forever as well as a guest role on Netflix’s Sense8. Her awards include a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New York Theater, a 2023 San Francisco Artist Commission Artist Grant, a 2022 United States Artists Fellowship for Theatre and Performance, a 2021 Center for Cultural Innovation Grant, a Los Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Best Featured Actress, and the 2010 Bay Area Critics Circle Award for Best Performance. Gomez is a winner of the 2023 Best Comedian Award from both 48 Hills and Bay Area Reporter. Gomez’s solo theater career began at The Marsh San Francisco in 1991, where she has since been seen in award-winning, long-running productions including Latin Standards, lovebirds, Long Island Iced Latina, Memory Tricks, Not Getting Any Younger, among others.

Comments