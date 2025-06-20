Los Altos Youth Theatre Will Present GUYS AND DOLLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Altos Youth Theatre will soon present its summer 2025 musical, Guys and Dolls, July 18 - 27, 2025. Performers range in age from 9-16.

Guys and Dolls is musical romantic comedy by Abe Burrows, Jo Swerling and Frank Loesser. Set against the rich tapestry of Damon Runyon's short stories, it explores themes of love, ambition, and the pursuit of happiness, all while delivering a delightful blend of humor and adventure that still resonates with audiences since premiering on Broadway 75 years ago.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's production shines a spotlight on the talent of young performers, ranging in age from 9 to 16. This diverse age range highlights LAYT's dedication to nurturing creativity and providing a supportive environment for aspiring artists in our community.

Guys and Dolls will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, July 18 - 27 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Performances: July 18 at 7:00pm, July 19 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, July 20 at 2:00pm; July 25 at 7:00pm, July 26 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, July 27 at 2:00pm.

