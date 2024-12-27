Los Altos Stage Company presents The Glass Menagerie.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Altos Stage Company has announced its upcoming presentation of a classic of American theater, the unforgettable and haunting memory play, The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. This emotional masterpiece dives deep into the complexities of family dynamics, dreams, and the bittersweet nature of reality.

The Glass Menagerie will run for 18 performances January 24 - February 16, 2025, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, January 23.

Tickets are on sale now for $28.00-$51.00 at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

In Tennessee Williams' masterpiece, The Glass Menagerie, the echoes of the past resonate with emotional depth and fragility, captivating audiences with its poignant portrayal of the Wingfield family. At the heart of this timeless tale is Amanda Wingfield, a charming yet faded remnant of Southern gentility, who navigates life with unwavering hope in a cramped St. Louis apartment alongside her restless son, Tom, and her painfully shy daughter, Laura. As the Great Depression looms ominously, the family seeks solace in their individual distractions—Tom finds refuge in the escapism of alcohol, movies, and writing, while Laura treasures her delicate glass animals, each one a symbol of her dreams and vulnerabilities. The arrival of a mysterious gentleman caller ignites a flicker of hope within the Wingfield household, raising tantalizing questions about whether this stranger will bring the transformation they so desperately crave or merely shatter their fragile illusions.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.

