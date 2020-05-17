Lafayette's Town Hall Theatre to Stream its Production of TWELFTH NIGHT

Shutdown Streaming
East Bay Times has reported that Lafayette's Town Hall Theatre will stream its 2011 production of Twelfth Night through its streaming service until June 14th.

Directed by Soren A. Oliver, the production features Town Hall Managing Director Dennis Markam as the Duke Orsino with Town Hall's current technical director and scenic artist, Justin DuPuis, as Sir Andrew. Town Hall's artistic director at the time, Clive Worsley, plays Feste. Other cast members include David Abad, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Perry Aliado, Alexandra Creighton, Kate Jopson, Kendra Oberhauser, Daniel Petzold and Paul Plain.

