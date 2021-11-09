Live In The Vineyard Goes Country, in partnership with CMT, wrapped up another successful event last week that spanned Napa Valley, California November 2-4.

Known as one of the most exclusive and sought-after events across the country, LITVGC 2021 gave attendees exclusive access to artists who performed at the event including Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson, Tenille Arts, Lainey Wilson, Priscilla Block, Parker McCollum, Matt Stell, Tenille Townes, Clare Dunn, Hannah Ellis, Mackenzie Porter, Tiera, and more during a "once-in-a-lifetime" three-day event. In addition to stellar performances, close to $90,000 was raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the official charity partner of Live In The Vineyard Goes Country, around the event.

Live In The Vineyard Goes Country presenting partner CMT filmed the upcoming episode of CMT Hot 20 during the event last week and the episode will air at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14. Fans can tune into CMT this weekend to get their backstage look at the event that will feature interviews led by Rissi Palmer and Carissa Culiner with artists who performed at the event while in Napa Valley. Fans can also follow along with the fun on CMT and Live In The Vineyard social media channels (Instagram | Facebook | Twitter) to catch all the content captured during the event including activations and events with our partners Marriott Bonvoy, Visit Napa Valley, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Sacramento Airport, Topo Chico, Superbird, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inspirato and more.

Throughout the event, there were many special moments, including two separate plaque presentations honoring Elvie Shane and Tenille Arts, who were individually recognized for their streaming success. In addition Live In The Vineyard Goes Country kicked off with a live on-air appearance by nutrition expert Joy Bauer on NBC's TODAY show doing a cooking segment directly from the kitchen of Hall Winery in St. Helena, California. You can check out the segment here.

Live In The Vineyard and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country are produced by Forefront Networks headquartered in Austin, Texas, which entered into a strategic partnership with Live In The Vineyard in 2018. Founded in 2010, Forefront Networks produces the iconic Austin Trail of Lights, University of Texas Bevo Blvd, Keep Austin Weird live events, and helps brands connect with audiences through various experiential services and platforms. Spawning from the success of the intimate Napa flagship events, the collective team also produces events for Southwest Airlines Chase Visa Access Events, Marriott Bonvoy, Yountville Live, and more.

For further information, visit forefrontnetworks.com.