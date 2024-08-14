LA BOHÈME  to be Presented at Opera San José in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Snow will fall in San José this holiday season when one of opera's greatest love stories, Puccini's La Bohème, returns to Opera San José in a production set in Paris at Christmastime in the aftermath of the Great War.

Opera San José Artist-in-Residence tenor WooYoung Yoon stars as the poet Rodolfo, opposite sopranos Kearstin Piper Brown and Mikayla Sager alternating as Mimì, in this tantalizing tale of young artists living on the edge. Set in bustling Parisian cafés, raucous parties, and chilly garrets, La Bohème follows the pair of doomed lovers and their coterie of artist friends chasing happiness against impossible odds. Audiences will experience this production in the opulently gilded historic California Theatre, one of the world's most beautiful and intimate opera houses. Opera San José Resident Stage Director Michelle Ainna Cuizon will make her mainstage directorial debut with Opera San José Music Director Joseph Marcheso set to conduct this masterpiece, performed in Italian with English and Spanish supertitles.

Performances will run November 16 – December 1, 2024.

California Theatre, 345 S 1st St, San José

TICKETS: $58–$215

INFO: For more information, the public can visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am–4:00pm).

Photo credit: Robert Shomler

